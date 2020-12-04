Global Video Telemedicine Market in depth Research about Trends & Competitive Analysis(with (COVID – 19 Analysis) by 2020-2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Video Telemedicine Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. In order to build a through future prospect for the Global Video Telemedicine Market, the current and historical data has been gathered, classified and analyzed. Major industry experts and analysts examining the Video Telemedicine Market worldwide were interviewed to obtain the data validating through secondary research findings.

Global Video Telemedicine Market Report contains key drivers and Restraints of the market with their information and market competition situation among the vendors and company profile. Product picture, specification, classification, category are also mentioned. Comprehensively evaluates absolute scrutiny of the competitive landscape, covering value chain and key players.

Global video telemedicine market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising aging population and increasing demand for healthcare services are the factors fueling the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global video telemedicine market are AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Logitech, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., GlobalMed, Vidyo, Inc., Lifesize, Inc., VSee, ZTE Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., West Corporation, Avaya Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc, Allscripts, Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd, Lifesize, Inc, Redox, Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

Global video telemedicine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of video telemedicine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Video Telemedicine Market

Telemedicine uses electronic information so that they can exchange information from one location to another. Video telemedicine is used to provide healthcare information to the people at a distant place by using different technologies. They are widely used in the applications such as neurology, cardiology, pathology, dentistry, oncology etc. Usually video conferencing is done so that healthcare providers can provide better treatment to the patients. Rising usage of smart devices like mobiles tablets and among others in healthcare industry is fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of white coat syndrome will drive the market growth

Technological advancement and development in video telemedicine will also act as a driver for this market

Rising adoption of mobiles, smartphones and other smart devices in healthcare industry will also propel market

Increasing geriatric and disabled population will also drive the market

Market Restraints

Dearth of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Lack of proper infrastructure will also hamper the market

Lack of awareness about video telemedicine among population will also act as a restrain for the market

Segmentation: Global Video Telemedicine Market

By Communication Technology

3G GSM CDMA Others

4G LTE WiMax Others

Satellite Communication

ADSL

Broadband ISDN

By Application

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology & Psychiatry

Orthopedics

Oncology

Radiology

Pathology

Gynecology

Dentistry

By Deployment

Cloud- Based Video Conferencing

On- Premise Video Conferencing

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End- Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Services

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, American Well announced the launch of their new American Well 760 Cart which has the ability to bring the specialist virtually on site. They are very useful in telepsychiatry and telestroke cases. This new cart will include high performance camera, touch panel controls and Cisco Plus Codec. This will help the company to provide better treatment and provide better care.

In August 2015, Government along with Apollo Hospitals announced the launch of their new telemedicine initiative Sehat which is specially designed for the people in rural areas so that they can seek help from the doctor online and will be able to order generic drugs. This will help them to provide better treatment to the patient and increase the sales of generic drugs.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global video telemedicine market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

