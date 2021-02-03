Global Video Telemedicine Market Global Market Scenario, Key Driven Factors, New Investment And Industry Outlook

DBMR proclaims the addition of a new research report titled as, Global Video Telemedicine Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 that contains the industrial chain, factual data about every single part of the Video Telemedicine market, production chain, manufacturing capacity, sales volume, and revenue. The world class report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key market players. Such highlights about competitive landscape plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product already in the market or the future product. The report also performs systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Besides, this market report contains an extensive evaluation of the markets growth prospects and restrictions. An influential market report offers an utter background analysis of the Video Telemedicine industry along with an assessment of the parental market.

Global video telemedicine market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising aging population and increasing demand for healthcare services are the factors fueling the growth of this market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

Logitech

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co.

Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Plantronics, Inc.

GlobalMed, Vidyo, Inc.

Video Telemedicine Market Segmentation:

Communication Technology Analysis of Video Telemedicine Market

3G GSM CDMA Others

4G LTE WiMax Others

Satellite Communication

ADSL

Broadband ISDN

Application Analysis of Video Telemedicine Market

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology & Psychiatry

Orthopedics

Oncology

Radiology

Pathology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Video Telemedicine Market Overview

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Video Telemedicine Market Overview

Global Video Telemedicine Market Competition, by Players

Global Video Telemedicine Market Segment by Type

Global Video Telemedicine Market Segment by Distribution Channel

Global Video Telemedicine Market Size Forecast (2020 -2027)

Global Video Telemedicine Market Size by Regions

North America Video Telemedicine Revenue by Countries

Middle East and Africa Revenue Video Telemedicine by Countries

Continued……..

Competitive Landscape and Video Telemedicine Market Share Analysis

Global video telemedicine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of video telemedicine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, American Well announced the launch of their new American Well 760 Cart which has the ability to bring the specialist virtually on site. They are very useful in telepsychiatry and telestroke cases. This new cart will include high performance camera, touch panel controls and Cisco Plus Codec. This will help the company to provide better treatment and provide better care.

In August 2015, Government along with Apollo Hospitals announced the launch of their new telemedicine initiative Sehat which is specially designed for the people in rural areas so that they can seek help from the doctor online and will be able to order generic drugs. This will help them to provide better treatment to the patient and increase the sales of generic drugs.

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:

Impact of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Video Telemedicine Market

Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Video Telemedicine

Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging Key players

Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players

Country-wise assessment of the Video Telemedicine Market in Various regions

Year-on-Year growth of Countries each market segment over the forecast period 2028

Global Video Telemedicine Market Scope and Market Size

Telemedicine uses electronic information so that they can exchange information from one location to another. Video telemedicine is used to provide healthcare information to the people at a distant place by using different technologies. They are widely used in the applications such as neurology, cardiology, pathology, dentistry, oncology etc. Usually video conferencing is done so that healthcare providers can provide better treatment to the patients. Rising usage of smart devices like mobiles tablets and among others in healthcare industry is fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of white coat syndrome will drive the market growth

Technological advancement and development in video telemedicine will also act as a driver for this market

Rising adoption of mobiles, smartphones and other smart devices in healthcare industry will also propel market

Increasing geriatric and disabled population will also drive the market

Market Restraints

Dearth of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Lack of proper infrastructure will also hamper the market

Lack of awareness about video telemedicine among population will also act as a restrain for the market

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Video Telemedicine in U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

