Global Video Surveillance Market to Collect $74.0 billion By 2025

The global video surveillance market estimated to be USD 45.0 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 74.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of video surveillance across the globe are growing concerns towards public safety and security, increasing adoption of IP cameras, and growing demand for wireless and spy cameras.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Offering

Based on offering, the global video surveillance market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the global video surveillance market during the forecast period. The software segment includes video analytics and video management system.

Insight by End User

On the basis of end user, the video surveillance market is categorized into infrastructure, commercial, military & defense, residential, public facility, and industrial. The infrastructure segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the global video surveillance market during the forecast period.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the global video surveillance market during the forecast period. Some of the major factor driving the growth of the APAC market are heavy investments in smart city projects. and growing number of security threats and concerns in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Rising awareness of safety and security across different sectors such as commercial, infrastructure, and public places also fuels the growth of the video surveillance market in Asia-Pacific. The growing incidence of theft, terrorist attacks, and other crimes has resulted in an increasing need for video surveillance systems in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global video surveillance market include Dahua Technology, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Hikvision, Hanwha Techwin, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Pelco, Qognify, Nice Systems, Huawei Technologies, and Honeywell Commercial Security.

Forecast Parameters

– Identifying variables and establishing market impact.

– Establishing market trends regionally.

– Analyzing opportunities and market penetration rates by understanding product commercialization, regional expansion.

– Analyzing demand and supply trends and changes in industry dynamics to establish future growth.

– Analyzing sustainability strategies adhered by market participants in an attempt to determine future course of the market.

– Analyzing historical market trends and super-imposing them on the current and future variables to determine year-on-year trend.

– Understanding adoption, development, distribution and regulatory framework.

Data Validation

– Estimated and forecasted data was validated through industry experts.

– Apart from industry experts, data triangulation methods were used for validation.

– Bottom up and top down approach has been used for estimation and forecast of market data, whereas top down approach was used for validation.

– Demand as well as supply side surveys were conducted in order to understand the industry dynamics and data validation.

