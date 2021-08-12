Global Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is expected to grow from $2.38 billion in 2020 to $2.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.97%. The growth in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is mainly due to the rise in demand for real-time surveillance data in urban areas. The market is expected to reach $5.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.45%.

The video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market consists of sales of VSaaS services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing cloud-based video surveillance services. Video surveillance as a Service, or VSaaS, is a cloud-based security system that allows users to access their Internet Protocol (IP) cameras from anywhere through any computer and have access surveillance video conveniently. The service typically includes video recording, storage, remote viewing, management alerts and others.

The video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market are ADT Security Services Inc., Axis Communications AB, Brivo Inc., Cisco, Honeywell International Inc, Genetec Inc., Camcloud Inc., CameraFTP Service, Cloudastructure Inc., Duranc Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., IVIDEON Inc., Mobotix AG, Pacific Control Systems LLC, Timetec Cloud Sdn Bhd, Johnson Controls, Avigilon, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Panasonic, Hikvision, IndigoVision Group plc., Verint Systems Inc., MIRASYS, and Ozvision

The global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is segmented –

1) By Type: IP-Based, Analog

2) By Service: Managed, Hybrid, Hosted

3) By End User: Industrial, Residential, Military And Defense, Institutional, Public Facilities, Commercial, Others

The video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market report describes and explains the global video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The video surveillance as a service (vsaas) report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Characteristics Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Product Analysis Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

