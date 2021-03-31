Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Global Size and Share Market Report 2020-2026

The market analysis is focused primarily on primary and secondary data, collected through a systematic approach to research. The research methodology is described in accordance with the business experts and international research standards by professional “Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market” analysts. To draw the conclusion on the macroeconomic business climate, economic, political, and environmental regulations for the Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market are examined.

Report Scope:

The global video surveillance and VSaaS market includes hardware (i.e., cameras), software and services. Video surveillance software, video management software and video analytics are expected to be in high demand, as demand increases for Internet Protocol (IP)-based video surveillance systems.

The IP video surveillance market is in an evolutionary phase in developing countries, therefore promising significant potential. Implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are increasing the demand for video surveillance. AI provides video surveillance companies with the opportunity to exploit massive investments in surveillance networks around the world and re-define how modern surveillance technologies are built and used, in order to increase safety and security at the monitored sites.

IP surveillance systems have more flexibility and scalability than closed-circuit television (CCTV) and conventional surveillance systems. Analog systems are expandable only to a specific limit. For example, only a limited number of cameras can be added to an existing infrastructure. However, the use of IP surveillance systems is growing for users willing to focus on multilevel or multisite business expansions. For this reason, organizations are expected to prefer IP surveillance systems over analog systems. IP surveillance systems are configured with advanced technology such as video motion detection, frame rate control, automatic brightness control, internal storage memory and remote-zoom features.

Report Includes:

– 65 data tables and 39 additional tables

– An overview of the global video surveillance and video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market

– Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) though 2025

– Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

– Discussion on future of video surveillance and growth of wireless CCTV cameras and information on new GDPR guidelines on CCTV surveillance

– Impact of COVID-19 on video surveillance and video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market

– Market share analysis of the of major players in the industry, and discussion of those companies in light of technological strengths and weakness, and innovative marketing practices

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Avigilon Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Envysion Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Panasonic Corp.

Summary:

Video surveillance has been widely adopted by establishments worldwide, which now use it to be better equipped for emergencies and dealing with security issues. Users of video surveillance systems include residential, retail, business organizations, transportation, government buildings, and hospitality, industrial and education institutes. A video surveillance system (VSS) can consist of components such as cameras, recording/control units and output interfaces (e.g., monitors). In addition, most systems are also equipped with storage, encoders and management software.

The global market for video surveillance and video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) was valued at REDACTED in 2019. The global video surveillance and VSaaS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2025. For this report, the video surveillance and VSaaS market has been segmented based on type, component, application and geography. Based on type, the video surveillance and VSaaS market has been segmented into analog video surveillance and IP-based video surveillance. The latter accounts for the dominant share of the market and was valued at REDACTED in 2019. The shift from analog to IP video surveillance has been one of the biggest

technological advancements, leading to the emergence of an entirely new industry. The video surveillance industry received a boost from the power and accessibility of the Internet, which resulted in the convergence of IP video surveillance and IP infrastructure.

Based on component, the video surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware dominated the video surveillance and VSaaS market in 2019 in terms of revenue share, reaching REDACTED. Increasing demand for cameras and monitors are key drivers of this segment. By application, the video surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented by user: residential, retail (malls and multiplexes), businesses (financial institutions, offices and workplaces), transportation (airports, railways, road transport, city surveillance, streets and highways), government buildings, hospitality, industrial, healthcare and stadiums.

The market study also highlights the technical, distributional, production of goods and sourcing of raw materials. Appropriate explanations illustrate the market appeal research for various goods and applications. In order to provide an overall perspective on the industry value chain, primary activities, and support activities involved in the Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market are discussed. In this Market Analysis, key strategic decisions and future business strategies for key players in the Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market will be discussed in order to understand competition in the coming years.

