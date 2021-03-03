Global Video Streaming Market worth US$ XX Billion 2029 with a CAGR of XX%
Global Video Streaming Market, By Streaming Scope (Live Video and Non Linear Video Streaming), By Solution (Internet Protocol TV, Over the Top, and Pay TV), By Platform (Gaming Consoles, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, and Smart TV), By Services (Managed Services, Training and Support, and Consulting Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud, and On Premises), By Revenue Model (Advertising, Rental, and Subscription), By Application (Real time entertainment, Gaming, Web browsing & advertising, Social networking, and E-Learning), By End Users (Personal or Domestic, Enterprises, and Educational Institutions), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
The report “Global Video Streaming Market, By Streaming Scope (Live Video and Non Linear Video Streaming), By Solution (Internet Protocol TV, Over the Top, and Pay TV), By Platform (Gaming Consoles, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, and Smart TV), By Services (Managed Services, Training and Support, and Consulting Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud, and On Premises), By Revenue Model (Advertising, Rental, and Subscription), By Application (Real time entertainment, Gaming, Web browsing & advertising, Social networking, and E-Learning), By End Users (Personal or Domestic, Enterprises, and Educational Institutions), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029” Global video streaming market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global video streaming market is driven by extensive usage of online video coupled with demand for on-demand video among consumer. Moreover, increasing accesses due to proliferation of high speed internet connectivity and mobile devices is another major factor which drives the growth of the video streaming market.
Key Highlights:
- In September 2018, Akamai Technologies launched two new solutions—Akamai Cloud Wrapper and Akamai Direct Connect for distributors and television broadcasters to address the challenges associated with cloud computing and to ensure the high-quality delivery to Akamai network.
- In March 2019, Apple Inc. launched the Apple TV Plus video subscription services. With these services, Apple TV Plus will be ad-free, viewable both online and offline. and on-demand video services can also be availed.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global video streaming market accounted for US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of streaming scope, solution, platform, services, deployment model, revenue model, end users, application, and region.
- By streaming scope, the global video streaming scope market is segmented into live video and nonlinear video streaming.
- By solution, the global video streaming market is categorized into web based and mobile.
- By Platform, the global streaming market is segmented into gaming consoles, laptops & desktops, smartphones & tablets, and smart TV.
- By services, the global video streaming market is divided into managed services, training and support, and consulting services.
- By deployment model, the global low code development platform market is segmented into cloud and on premises.
- By revenue model, the global video streaming market is divided into advertising, rental, and subscription.
- By application, the global video streaming market has been divided into real time entertainment, gaming, web browsing & advertising, social networking, and e-learning.
- By end users, the global video streaming market has been segmented into personal or domestic, enterprises, and educational institutions.
- By region, North America estimated to account major share in global video streaming market over forecast period due to significant adoption of video streaming. In addition, the presence of key market players such as Netflix Inc., Amazon Web Services, Apple Inc., Hulu, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation in the US drives the growth of the video streaming market in this region.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Video Streaming Market”, By Streaming Scope (Live Video and Non Linear Video Streaming), By Solution (Internet Protocol TV, Over the Top, and Pay TV), By Platform (Gaming Consoles, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, and Smart TV), By Services (Managed Services, Training and Support, and Consulting Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud, and On Premises), By Revenue Model (Advertising, Rental, and Subscription), By Application (Real time entertainment, Gaming, Web browsing & advertising, Social networking, and E-Learning), By End Users (Personal or Domestic, Enterprises, and Educational Institutions), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029
The prominent player operating in the global video streaming market includes, Akamai Technologies, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Apple, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., Kaltura, Inc., Netflix, Inc., IBM Corporation, Wowza Media Systems, llc. and AT&T Inc.
Table of Contents
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Streaming Scope
- Market Snippet, By Solution
- Market Snippet, By Platform
- Market Snippet, By Services
- Market Snippet, By Deployment Model
- Market Snippet, By Revenue Model
- Market Snippet, By End Users
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Report Description
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Product Launches
- Merger and Acquisitions
- Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Video Streaming Market, By Streaming Scope, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Live Video
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Non Linear Video Streaming
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Video Streaming Market, By Solution, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Internet Protocol TV
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Over The Top
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Pay TV
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Video Streaming Market, By Platform, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Gaming Consoles
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Laptop & Desktops
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Smartphones & Tablets
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Smart TV
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Video Streaming Market, By Services 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Managed Services
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Training & Support
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Consulting Services
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Video Streaming Market, By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Cloud
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- On Premises
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Video Streaming Market, By Revenue Model, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Advertising
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Rental
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Subscription
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Video Streaming Market, By End Users, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Personal or Domestic
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Enterprises
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Educational Institutions
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Video Streaming Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Real Time Entertainment
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Gaming
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Web Browsing and Advertising
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Social Networking
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- E Learning
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Video Streaming Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Streaming Scope, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Solution, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Platform, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Services, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Revenue Model, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Streaming Scope, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Solution, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Platform, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Services, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Revenue Model, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Streaming Scope, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Solution, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Platform, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Services, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Revenue Model, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Streaming Scope, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Solution, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Platform, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Services, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Revenue Model, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Streaming Scope, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Solution, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Platform, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Services, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Revenue Model, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Amazon Web Services
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Apple, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Google Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Kaltura, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Netflix, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- IBM Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Wowza Media Systems, llc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- AT&T Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Analyst Views
- Section
- Research Methodology
- About Us
- Contact
