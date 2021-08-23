Global Video Conferencing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global video conferencing market is expected to decline from $7.87 billion in 2020 to $6.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -23.35%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $8.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The video conferencing market consists of sales of video conferencing software and its related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable users in different locations to conduct face-to-face meetings without the necessity to move to one place together. Video conferencing increases performance, saves time, minimizes travel costs, and facilitates collaboration. Video conferencing allows the power to encourage all those benefits without the necessity for constant travel for face-to-face communication.

The video conferencing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the video conferencing market are Cisco Systems Inc, Polycom, Adobe Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Vidyo Inc, Zoom Video Communication Inc, Logitech International S.A., Panasonic Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Avaya Inc., Lifesize Inc., Verizon Communucation, Alphabet, Fuze inc, Facebook Inc., Starleaf, Premiere Global Services Inc., ezTalks Technology Co. Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Reliance jio Infocomm Limited, Blue Jeans Network Inc, Array Telepresence Inc, West Corporation.

The global video conferencing market is segmented –

1) By Conference Type: Telepresence, Integrated, Desktop, Service-Based Video Conferencing System

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-Use: Corporate, Education, BFSI, Media And Entertainment, Government And Defense, Others

The video conferencing market report describes and explains the global video conferencing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The video conferencing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global video conferencing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global video conferencing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

