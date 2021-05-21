Global Video Analytics Market Top 5 Competitors, Growth Rate , Regional Trend | CISCO, AXIS COMMUNICATIONS, AVIGILON, HONEYWELL, ALLGOVISION, AGENT VI, GENETEC
Global Video Analytics Market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2019 which expected to reach USD 13.55 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 19.2%.
Latest published report on the Video Analytics market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027.
Video analytics is defined as computerized processing and automatic analysis of the video content generated, monitored or collected during video surveillance. Video analytics automates video surveillance process by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and efficient service delivery.
Increase in investments and focus of governing institutes on public safely is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global video analytics market growth. Furthermore, rise in need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real time will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in need among enterprises to leverage BI and actionable insights for advanced operations will fuel the market growth. Also, growing use of facial recognition across various applications will drive market growth in near future.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as CISCO, AXIS COMMUNICATIONS, AVIGILON, HONEYWELL, ALLGOVISION, AGENT VI, GENETEC, AVENTURA and IBM.
Market Taxonomy
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Size Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Application
- Retail
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Transportation & Logistics
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
