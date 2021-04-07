Global Video Analytics Market Size-Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2027) | Addressing the Potential Impact of COVID-19 by Big Market Research

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Video Analytics, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Video Analytics Market.

Video analytics is the video content analysis to detect the anomalies, spatial, and temporal occurrences, and automatically generate alarms or alerts to the concerned user. Video analytics software can also simplify forensic analysis of historical data to classify trends, patterns, and incidents. Video analytics automates the video surveillance process by delivering high-end benefits to the users at reduced cost.

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Video Analytics market.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Key players in the Video Analytics Covers : AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and Quognify.

Video Analytics Market is segmented as below:

BY COMPONENT TYPE

• Software

• Services

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

• On-Premise

• Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

BY APPLICATION

• Retail

 Queue Management

 Staff Management

 Store and Inventory Management

 Aisle management

 Product Placement Analysis

 Customer Shopping and Buying Behavior Analysis

 Intrusion detection

 Others

• Healthcare

 Patient Monitoring

 Staff Management

 Emergency procedure management

 Remote Monitoring

 Security and Safety Management

 Facility management

 Access Control Management

 Others

• BFSI

 Customer Management

 Security and Safety Management

 Queue Monitoring

 Customer Behavior Analysis

 Staff Management

 Sales and Marketing Management

 Access Control Management

 Intrusion detection

 Others

• Transportation & Logistics

 Traffic management

 Security and Safety Management

 Time management

 Driver and Passenger Behavior Analysis

 Crowd management

 Parking Management

 Vehicle/Number Plate recognition

 Object recognition and tracking

 Intrusion detection

 Speeding Detection

 Others

• Government

 Intrusion Detection

 People/Face detection/recognition and tracking

 Security and Safety Management

 Incident Detection

 Resource Management

 Crowd Management

 Object recognition and tracking

 Others

• Manufacturing

 Intrusion detection

 Security and Safety Management

 Site Management

 Remote Monitoring

 Access Control Management

 Post-incident investigation

 Streamlining Operations

 Inbound/Outbound Management

 Others

• Mining

 Perimeter Security

 Remote monitoring

 Access Control Management

 Object recognition and tracking

 Employee Safety Management

 Process Control Monitoring

 Others

• Others

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

The report clearly shows that the Video Analytics industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

