Global Video Analytics Market Size-Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2027) | Addressing the Potential Impact of COVID-19 by Big Market Research
Big Market Research provides ‘Global Video Analytics, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Video Analytics Market.
Video analytics is the video content analysis to detect the anomalies, spatial, and temporal occurrences, and automatically generate alarms or alerts to the concerned user. Video analytics software can also simplify forensic analysis of historical data to classify trends, patterns, and incidents. Video analytics automates the video surveillance process by delivering high-end benefits to the users at reduced cost.
The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Video Analytics market.
Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players in the Video Analytics Covers : AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and Quognify.
Video Analytics Market is segmented as below:
BY COMPONENT TYPE
• Software
• Services
BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE
• On-Premise
• Cloud
BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
• Small & Medium Enterprise
• Large Enterprise
BY APPLICATION
• Retail
Queue Management
Staff Management
Store and Inventory Management
Aisle management
Product Placement Analysis
Customer Shopping and Buying Behavior Analysis
Intrusion detection
Others
• Healthcare
Patient Monitoring
Staff Management
Emergency procedure management
Remote Monitoring
Security and Safety Management
Facility management
Access Control Management
Others
• BFSI
Customer Management
Security and Safety Management
Queue Monitoring
Customer Behavior Analysis
Staff Management
Sales and Marketing Management
Access Control Management
Intrusion detection
Others
• Transportation & Logistics
Traffic management
Security and Safety Management
Time management
Driver and Passenger Behavior Analysis
Crowd management
Parking Management
Vehicle/Number Plate recognition
Object recognition and tracking
Intrusion detection
Speeding Detection
Others
• Government
Intrusion Detection
People/Face detection/recognition and tracking
Security and Safety Management
Incident Detection
Resource Management
Crowd Management
Object recognition and tracking
Others
• Manufacturing
Intrusion detection
Security and Safety Management
Site Management
Remote Monitoring
Access Control Management
Post-incident investigation
Streamlining Operations
Inbound/Outbound Management
Others
• Mining
Perimeter Security
Remote monitoring
Access Control Management
Object recognition and tracking
Employee Safety Management
Process Control Monitoring
Others
• Others
Geographic segmentation:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
The report clearly shows that the Video Analytics industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.
