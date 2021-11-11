Global Veterinary Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global veterinary services market is expected to decline from $109.7 billion in 2019 to $84.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -22.6%. The decline is mainly due to COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Several veterinary care facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. This is because, the global public health organizations have recommended some medical facilities to postpone or cancel non-urgent visits/services, and to prioritize urgent and emergency visits and procedures in order to contain the coronavirus spread. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $133.7 billion in 2023.

The veterinary services market consists of sales of veterinary services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide veterinary services to pets, farm animals and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks. This industry includes animal hospitals and veterinary clinics that provide consultation services, treatment, curative medicines to animals.

The veterinary services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the veterinary services market are VCA, Banfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Limited, CVS Group

The global veterinary services market is segmented:

1) By Type, Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services

2) By Type of Animal, Livestock, Companion Animals

3) By Type of Expenditure, Public, Private

4) By Type of Service, Onsite, Offsite Subsegments Covered, Routine Examinations, Non-surgical Procedures, Surgical Procedures, Pet Animals, Livestock

The veterinary services market report describes and explains the global veterinary services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The veterinary services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global veterinary services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global veterinary services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

