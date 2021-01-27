Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market: Predictable To Witness Sustainable Evolution over 2020-2030

The global veterinary orthopedic implants market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted period.

In May 2020, Fidelio Capital has completed its third acquisition in the veterinary orthopedic business with an agreement to acquire a majority ownership of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants (VOI). Together, VOI, BioMedtrix and KYON form a leading global veterinary orthopedic group that complement and strengthen each other. Collectively, they now serve more than 45 markets around the world.

In 2019, Infiniti Medical, a USA based designer and distributor of medical devices for the veterinary market, acquired Orthomed Ltd. for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition, Infiniti Medical aims to expand its product portfolio by adding products and services from Orthomed. Orthomed Ltd is a UK based provider of orthopedic products and systems in veterinary industry.

Growing number of companion animals

With growing number of companion animals the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants is expected to grow rapidly. According to the American Pet Product Association (APPA) nearly 63% of the U.S. households had companion animals in 2012. The population of companion animals like cats and dogs has witness a rapid increase in the past decade moreover the willingness of the owners to spend on the health of their pets is expected to drive revenue growth of the veterinary orthopedic implants market over the forecast period.

Increase in the incidence of obesity and arthritis

The increase in the incidence of obesity and arthritis increases the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants market. Obesity is a condition where the weight of the pet affects the pet`s health to a point where it results in weakening of bones, whereas arthritis in pets results in loss of strength in bones. Obesity and arthritis may also result in fractures and other bone-joint related issues and both the conditions result in adversely affecting the overall health of the pet, consequently leading to shorten lifespan. Thus, the increase incidents of obesity and arthritis increase the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants. For instance, As per Banfield Pet hospital in U.S, in 2017, 31 per 100 cases suffered from obesity and 450 per 10,000 suffered from arthritis in dogs’ .Further, 34 per 100 cases suffered from obesity and 90 per 10,000 suffered from arthritis in cats. Thus, the increase in health conditions affecting the bones of pets such as obesity and arthritis positively affect the growth of the veterinary orthopedic market. However, the high cost of orthopedic surgery inhibits the growth of veterinary orthopedic implants market.

The prominent player operating in the global veterinary orthopedic implants market includes DePuy Synthes Vet, Scil animal care, B.Braun Vet Care, Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, KYON, IMEX Veterinary, Orthomed UK, Sophiatech, Ortho, and BioMedtrix.

