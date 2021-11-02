Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global veterinary healthcare market is expected to decline from $150.7 billion in 2019 to $119 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -21.1%. The decline is mainly due to COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown measures to contain it. Several veterinary care facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. There is also worldwide demand and supply issue due to an inadequate production of veterinary care devices because of the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories, or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $186.7 billion in 2023.

The veterinary healthcare market consists sales of goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) associated with diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases in animals. This industry includes establishments that provide veterinary services, veterinary medical equipment producers and animal medicine producers.

The veterinary healthcare market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the veterinary healthcare market are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cargill Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Eli Lilly and Company

The global veterinary healthcare market is segmented:

1) By Type: Veterinary Services, Veterinary Medical Equipment, Animal Medicine

2) By Type of Animal: Livestock, Companion Animals

The veterinary healthcare market report describes and explains the global veterinary healthcare market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The veterinary healthcare report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global veterinary healthcare market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global veterinary healthcare market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

