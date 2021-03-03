Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market To Account To USD 285.15 Million By Growing At A CAGR Of 6.7% 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027

Veterinary endoscopy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 285.15 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand for capsule endoscopy and rising number of veterinary practitioners will also create new opportunities for the veterinary endoscopy market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Rising usage of endoscopy in the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and increasing veterinary endoscopy training programs will drive the market growth. Rising animal expenditure and improvement in the insurance policies are the factor for the market demand. There is increasing trend of the minimally invasive procedure which will also affect the market growth. Advancement in the endoscopes will accelerate the market growth. On the other hand, rising companion animal population and advanced application of veterinary endoscopes are some of the factors which will affect the growth of the veterinary endoscopes market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 positively.

Veterinary endoscopes market is segmented of the basis of product type, procedure, animal type and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the veterinary endoscopes market is segmented into flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscope, capsule endoscopes, robot assisted endoscopes, and other endoscopes. The flexible endoscopes on the basis of type are segmented into video endoscopes and fibre optic endoscopes.

On the basis of procedure, the veterinary endoscopes market is segmented into flexible endoscopy, rigid endoscopy and other procedures. The flexible endoscopy segment is further divided into gastroduodenoscopy, colonoscopy, bronchoscopy, male urethrocystoscopy, tracheoscopy and other flexible endoscopy procedures. The rigid endoscopy segment is further divided into laparoscopy, otoscopy, rhimoscopy, thorascopy, arthroscopy, other rigid endoscopy procedures.

The countries covered in the veterinary endoscopes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the veterinary endoscopes market report are Karl Storz Veterinary Endoscopy, FUJIFILM Corporation, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC, Dr. Fritz, STERIS Instrument Management Services, Inc, DRE Veterinary, an Avante Health Solutions company., PENTAX Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH., among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

