Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market to Witness Growth during the Forthcoming Period at a CAGR 39.6%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market is anticipated to register a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate of 39.6% and reach USD billion by 2026 from USD billion in the year 2018. The market growth is attributable to the growing urbanization, rising concern for high-quality output without the use of pesticides and herbicides, and private and state initiatives to improve climatic conditions. However, the high beginning considerations, lack of specialized skills, and constraints on the assortment of yields grown impede the vertical cultivating market.

Nowadays, cultivation doesn’t solely rely upon the climatic conditions, but natural vegetables are grown nonstop throughout the year with advanced technologies. The land territory for cultivating is reducing day by day, advancing the need for vertical farming. With vertical farming, the plants can be grown in the confined territory of houses, known as greenhouses, recreating the suitable climatic conditions artificially and reliably with use of LED light. The plants are stacked one on other vertically and are grown under controlled conditions without use of pesticides.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market include JCX LED, Weshine, K-light, QEE Technology, Rosy Electronics, Ohmax Optoelectronic Lighting, Zhicheng Lighting, Flow Magic, California LightWorks, Kessil, Kind LED Grow Lights, Spectrum King Grow Lights, Cidly, Sunprou, Philips, OSRAM, Illumitex, GE, Valoya, Everlight Electronics, Epistar, LumiGrow, LEDHYDROPONICS, Fionia Lighting, Netled, Apollo Horticulture, Grow LED Hydro.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2015-2017 Base Year – 2018 Forecast – 2019 – 2025 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By Application and By Region Key Players JCX LED, Weshine, K-light, QEE Technology, Rosy Electronics, Ohmax Optoelectronic Lighting, Zhicheng Lighting, Flow Magic, California LightWorks, Kessil, Kind LED Grow Lights, Spectrum King Grow Lights, Cidly, Sunprou, Philips, OSRAM, Illumitex, GE, Valoya, Everlight Electronics, Epistar, LumiGrow, LEDHYDROPONICS, Fionia Lighting, Netled, Apollo Horticulture, Grow LED Hydroand other prominent players.

By Product Type

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Other

By Application

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market size, in terms of value.

Vertical Farming and Plant Factory size, in terms of value. To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries. To outline, categorize and project the Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market based on Type, Application and Region.

Market based on Type, Application and Region. To examine competitive developments in product and devices used for administration across different age-groups within the Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market.

Market. To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

