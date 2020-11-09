Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Business Opportunities & Growth Segmented By Prominent Players-CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc

Ventricular assist device market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2498.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidences of heart failure and less number of heart donors is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Ventricular Assist Device market research report deals with systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the issues related to the marketing of goods to serve the medical device industry with excellent market research analysis. This market report has been generated by keeping in mind all the vital aspects of the market research that simply brings market landscape into focus. The report can be referred efficiently by both traditional and new players in the industry for complete knowhow of the market. An influential Ventricular Assist Device market report also makes available the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for the company.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ventricular assist device market are Abbott, ABIOMED., Berlin Heart, BiVACOR Inc., CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc., Calon Cardio, LivaNova PLC, HeartWare, Thoratec Corporation, Getinge AB, SynCardia Systems, LLC., CHF Solutions, Inc., Cardiobridge GmbH among others

Market Drivers Rising awareness about the heart failure treatment among population is driving the growth of this market Technological advancement and development also boosts the market growth Rising geriatric population can also act as a market driver Increasing cardiovascular diseases is another factor driving the growth of this market Market Restraints High cost of the devices is restraining the market growth High risk related to the procedures can also act as a restricting factor for the growth of this market Strict rules and regulation is restraining the growth of this market