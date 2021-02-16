Global Ventilator Demand Analysis-COVID-19 Impact (Feb-Dec 2020): Emphasis On Major COVID-19 Impacted Country

This report Global Ventilator Market Insight Growth Analysis On Volume, Revenue, Share And Size Forecast To 2027 is meant to showcase an overall picture of the market with all underlying factors taken into account. This report is conceptualized and created by RMOZ and could be a significant tool that will allow existing market players to achieve consistent success and accomplishment of business objectives. Moreover, this data-driven report would allow relevant stakeholders to overcome emerging threats and challenges in the global VENTILATOR market.

The top ventilator manufacturers – Gelinge, Hamilton Medical, Dräger, Mindray, Medtronic, Löwenstein, Vyaire Medical, Philips, GE Heathcare, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, among others are today scaling up their production to meet the soaring demand.

Over the last few weeks, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has marched relentlessly westward. WHO stated that Europe was now the centre of the pandemic? A few days later, deaths in Spain surpassed those in Italy and China. Iran and United Kingdom had also reported over 30,000 deaths as of last week of April, and many other European countries and the USA reported increasing numbers of cases, heralding an imminent wave of fatalities. Following the sweep of COVID-19 is a series of dramatic containment measures that reflect the scale of the threat posed by the pandemic. Lockdowns that seemed draconian when instigated in Wuhan only 2 months ago are now becoming commonplace.

As of 30 April 2020, globally United States’ share in the total death toll of Covid-19 was the highest in the world. In Europe, Italy’s share then was 13.2% on 23 April but has since shrunk to 12% while France and Spain accounted for over 10% of the global fatalities.

Major reduction in the number of deaths has witnessed in Italy and Spain which were earlier accounting for almost half of the overall Covid-19 deaths in March. Apart from these four nations, the rest of the world accounted for almost 40% share in the overall daily death due to coronavirus.

Key Highlights

The number of cases in the US has above 1,000,000 while New York is fast approaching towards crossing 310,839 cases alone, as of 30 April 2020

United Kingdom has overtaken France to become the fourth most impacted country, only behind the US, Italy and Spain, going by number of Covid-19 positive cases

The number of days taken to add 200,000 fresh cases to the global infected cases tally as well as the time taken to add 10,000 Covid-19 casualties is rapidly shortening. It took 122 days to reach the 200,000 mark since the first Covid-19 positive case was registered on 17th November in China and 67 days to cross 10,000 fatalities.

Insights Presented in the Report

Amongst Region, United States is expected to need more of ventilators amid COVID-19”

For better understanding on the ventilator demand trend arises due to COVID-19, detailed analysis was conducted for top 10 most affected regions including United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and India. United States currently has the highest number of ventilators available and is expected to need even more than any other country across the world as the region acquires for more than 33% of the global COVID-19 cases alone and the cases are still on rise.

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes current and demand forecast of ventilator due to COVID-19 outbrea.

The report present company’s initiative amid COVID-19 to fulfill the shortfall of ventilator demand

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry

The study comprehensively covers the ventilator demand and stakeholders approach in limiting its gap

Deep dive country level analysis of the COVID-19

