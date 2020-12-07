Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market to Get Expansion admist COVID 19, Scope With Advanced Technologies Top Key Players and Forecast 2020-2027

The global venous blood collection devices market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the market are Becton, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., NIPRO Medical Corporation, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Greiner Bio One International GmbH (Greiner Group), Terumo Medical Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Sarstedt AG & Co, F.L. Medical, Narang Medical, Soya Green Tec Co., Ltd., Biosigma, Vital Diagnostice (ELITech Group), Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Weihai Hongyu Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd., CDRICH, Radiometer Medical ApS (Danaher Corporation/ Danrad ApS), Medtronic Plc, Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Allegro Medical Supplies Inc. and Scrip Products Corporation among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market

The global venous blood collection devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of venous blood collection devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market, By Type (Blood Collection Tubes, Needles, Vacuum Blood Collection System, Microfluidic System, Others), By Material (Plastic, Glass, Stainless Steel, Others), By Application (Vein Blood Gas Sampling, Intraoperative Blood Salvage), By End User, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition:

Venous blood collection devices are vessels for the collection, sampling, and testing blood samples. These devices are easy to handle, provide mechanical protection as well as protection from contamination and radiation. The benefits of these venous blood collection devices are that they offer the exact filling volume. Nowadays sterile evacuated tube is the standard container for venous blood whether collected from a syringe or directly into the evacuated tube. More customers and manufacturers of blood collection devices are focusing on prevention of injury and exposure. Blood collection involves the use of many types of equipment and devices supplied by several manufacturers. In Oct 2017, Ionis Pharmaceuticals a publicly traded pharmaceutical company teamed up with privately-held Seventh Sense Biosystems to support development of push-button blood collection device. Ionis Pharmaceuticals collaborated with privately-held Seventh Sense Biosystems to develop a novel, push-button blood collection device called TAP. Ionis has made a USD 2.00 million investment in the company for this merger.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing diagnostics and screening for numerous diseases.

Increasing health awareness leading to growing demand for blood collection devices for sampling.

Rising number of surgical procedures.

Increasing risk of haemolysis due to drawing blood specimens from an intravenous or central line.

Emergence of liquid biopsy tests.

Market Segmentation:

The venous blood collection devices market is segmented based on type, material, application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on type the market is segmented into blood collection tubes, needles, vacuum blood collection system, microfluidic system, micro-container tubes, micro-hematocrit tubes, warming devices, and others. Other devices include venous cannula and blood bags. Blood collection tube is further sub-segmented into plasma separation tube, heparin tube, serum separating tube, EDTA tube, and others.

On the basis of material the market is segmented into plastic, glass, stainless steel, ceramic, and others.

Based on application the market is segmented into vein blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage. Vein blood gas sampling is further sub-segmented into the diagnosis of disease and acid-base status monitoring.

Based on end-users the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, the point of care, blood donation centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Based on geography the global venous blood collection devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

