Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size Scenario and Forecast to 2027||BridgeHead Software Ltd, Philips Healthcare Information Solutions, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Vendor neutral archive (VNA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing patient centric approach to offer enhanced care will create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the vendor neutral archive (VNA) market report are Hyland Software, Inc, Agfa-Gevaert Group., BridgeHead Software Ltd, Philips Healthcare Information Solutions, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Dell Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Mach7 Technologies Ltd, Novarad, IBM Watson Health, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, among other domestic and global players.

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Development in 2020

In January, the FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. secures the best among the prize for the vendor neutral archive (VNA). The trademarked Synapse VNA is the heart of Fujifilm’s complete work imaging holdings and is an enterprise chief in the vendor-neutral archive business. Without any risk managing and administering all departmental data, Synapse VNA enables healthcare industries to improve the efficiency of retrieval or processing workflows, attain cost additions, and operate more reliable patient consideration.

Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Scope and Market Size

By Delivery Mode

(On-Premise (On-Site) VNA, Hybrid VNA, Fully Cloud-Hosted VNA),

Procurement Mode

(Departmental VNA, Multi-Departmental VNA, Multi-Site VNA),

Imaging Modality

(Angiography, Mammography, Computed Tomography, Digital Fluoroscopy, Digital Radiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound, Other Imaging Modalities),

Usage Model

(Single Department, Multiple Departments, Multiple Sites),

Player Type

(PACS, Independent Software, Infrastructure),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Market insights mentioned in the report

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants To describe and forecast the Vendor Neutral Archive market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

