Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation 2020-2027||BridgeHead Software Ltd, Philips Healthcare Information Solutions, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Vendor neutral archive (VNA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the vendor neutral archive (VNA) market report are

Hyland Software, Inc,

Agfa-Gevaert Group.,

BridgeHead Software Ltd,

Philips Healthcare Information Solutions,

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation,

Dell Inc,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Mach7 Technologies Ltd,

Novarad,

IBM Watson Health,

Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Scope and Market Size

By Delivery Mode

(On-Premise (On-Site) VNA, Hybrid VNA, Fully Cloud-Hosted VNA),

Procurement Mode

(Departmental VNA, Multi-Departmental VNA, Multi-Site VNA),

Imaging Modality

(Angiography, Mammography, Computed Tomography, Digital Fluoroscopy, Digital Radiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound, Other Imaging Modalities),

Usage Model

(Single Department, Multiple Departments, Multiple Sites),

Player Type

(PACS, Independent Software, Infrastructure),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Points with potential

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Vendor Neutral Archive” and its commercial landscape What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Vendor Neutral Archive Market

8 Vendor Neutral Archive Market, By Service

9 Vendor Neutral Archive Market, By Deployment Type

10 Vendor Neutral Archive Market, By Organization Size

11 Vendor Neutral Archive Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Key points in the report

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants To describe and forecast the Vendor Neutral Archive market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

