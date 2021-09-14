Global Vending Machine Operators Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global vending machine operators market is expected to grow from $19.47 billion in 2020 to $20.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $24.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The vending machine operators market consists of sales goods and services by entities that are engaged in retailing merchandise through vending machines. The products that are sold through vending machines include soft drinks, candy and snacks, hot beverages, hot and cold meals, ice cream, salty snacks, cookies, cakes, nutritious bars, and others.

The vending machine operators market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the vending machine operators market are AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Terex Corporation, The Atlas Copco Group, Deere & Company, Sany Group, Wacker Neuson, CNH Industrial NV.

The global vending machine operators market is segmented –

1) By Machine Type: Beverages Vending Machine, Food Products Vending Machine, Confectionery Products Vending Machine, Others Products Vending Machine

2) By Product: Soft Drinks, Candy And Snacks, Hot Beverages, Hot And Cold Meal Products, Ice Cream, Others

3) By Use Case: Corporate Offices, Shopping Malls And Retail Stores, Educational Institutions, Hotels And Restaurants, Others

The vending machine operators market report describes and explains the global vending machine operators market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The vending machine operators report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global vending machine operators market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global vending machine operators market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

