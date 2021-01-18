Global Vehicle Telematics Market Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis Including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast

The Global Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to reach USD 20.12 billion by 2025, from USD 7.31 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Segmentation: Global Vehicle Telematics Market

By Provider Type (OEM, Aftermarket),

By Vertical (Transportation, Logistics, Government, Utilities, Travel, Tourism, Construction, Education, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Vehicle telematics can be termed as electronic technology that is involved in cars which helps the customer to keep the cars safer prevent it from getting lost and helps to summon roadside assistance. These telematics can also be termed as crash-resistant black box which receives wireless information which is advance than the radio. The best features of this telematics are automatic crash notification (ACN). This feature helps the car to sense significant accident and also report them. The various features that the telematics provide are emergency assistance, good Samaritan assistance, roadside assistance and automatic collision notification. The market for the telematics is expected to grow exponentially as computer applications are developed to take advantage of the growing number of GPS units, increased processing power and widespread use of mobile devices. The future of telematics will be determined by the needs of fleet owners who continue to look for ways to cut costs, boost their productivity.

The Vehicle Telematics market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of PTC, Inc., Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics Bv, Verizon Telematics, Inc., Mix Telematics International (PTY) Ltd, Zonar Systems, Inc, OCTO Telematics Ltd, Omnitracs, LLC, Masternaut Limited, Microlise Group Ltd, Inseego Corporation, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and many more.

The report also mentions regional or country level analysis, market shares for new entrants, critical success factors product sales figures, production value, currency and pricing, gross margins, current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets etc.

Competitive Landscape: The global vehicle telematics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Vehicle telematics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

