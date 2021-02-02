Global Vegetable Oil Market Expected To Grow At Around 5.20% CAGR During The Forecast Period

As per the researchers at Zion Market Research, the global vegetable oil market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5.20% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The key players actively participating in the global vegetable oil market consist of BP, Total S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Shell, Cargill Agricola S.A., Bunge North America Inc., Dow Agrosciences LLC, Fuji Oil, Savola Group, and United Plantations Berhad.

Rising Vegetable Oil Demand From Biofuel Industry Expected To Surge The Global Market Growth

The key factors driving the growth of the global vegetable oil market comprise the rising vegetable oil consumption within the food industry as they offer a trans-fat-free substitute. Further, the growing requirement of vegetable oils from the biofuel sector as feedstock to manufacture biofuel is also another main factor fueling market growth. In addition, the rising health advantages of a few vegetable oils are also projected to drive the growth of the global vegetable oil market. Nevertheless, the changing cost of vegetable oils is anticipated to hamper the market expansion as it is causes dearth of working capital needed to continue the processes of production. however, palm oil as a dependable alternative to trans-fat within the cooking segment is expected to create potential avenues for the expansion of the vegetable oil market worldwide during the coming period.

By Product Type, Sunflower Oil Segment Expected To Account For Major Share In The Market