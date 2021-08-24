Global Vegan Food Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global vegan food market is expected grow from $14.44 billion in 2020 to $15.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The vegan market consists of the sale of vegan products and related services for consumption purposes. Vegan products include food and beverages produced without the use of animal ingredients or animal-derived ingredients. Vegan food products include fruits and vegetables, legumes such as peas, beans, plant protein-based tofu and plant protein-based meat.

The vegan food market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the vegan food market are Amy’s Kitchen, VITASOY International Holdings Ltd., Beyond Meat, Tofutti Brands, Plamil Foods Ltd., Danone S.A., Vbites Foods Ltd., Eden Foods Inc., Whitewave Foods Company Inc, Sun Opta Inc., Pascual Group, Bhlue Diamond Growers, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc, Panos Brand LLC., Bhlue Diamond Growers, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Organic Vallet Corporative, Living Harvest Food Inc., Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingridents Inc., Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited, ADM, Duopont, The Nisshin Oillio Group, Schouten Europe, Memphis Meats, Alpha Foods, Corbion Biotech Inc., Famleigh Inc., Alpro.

The global vegan food market is segmented –

1) By Product Substitute: Dairy Alternative, Meat Substitute, Others

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Source: Wheat, Soy, Oats, Almond, Others

The vegan food market report describes and explains the global vegan food market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The vegan food report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global vegan food market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global vegan food market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

