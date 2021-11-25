Global Vascular Grafts Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global vascular grafts market is expected to grow from $2.57 billion in 2020 to $2.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The vascular graft global market is expected to reach $3.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The vascular graft global market consists of sales of vascular grafts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture vascular grafts that are used to repair the diseased or blocked blood vessel during the surgical procedure called vascular grafting or vascular bypass. Vascular grafting is performed to bypass a partial or complete blockage in an artery by reconnecting the blood vessels. This process will improve the blood flow by redirecting blood from one area of the body to another. Vascular grafts are mainly used in the heart during coronary artery bypass and in legs to treat vascular disease.

The vascular grafts market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the vascular grafts market are B. Braun, C. R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Endologix, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic Plc, Getinge, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Gore Medical.

The global vascular grafts market is segmented –

1) By Product: Hemodialysis Access Graft, Endovascular Stent Graft, Peripheral Vascular Graft, Coronary Artery By-Pass Graft

2) By Raw Material: Polyester Grafts, ePTFE, Polyurethane Grafts, Biosynthetic Grafts

3) By Application: Coronary Artery Disease, Aneurysm, Vascular Occlusion, Renal Failure

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The vascular grafts market report describes and explains the global vascular grafts market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The vascular grafts report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global vascular grafts market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global vascular grafts market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

