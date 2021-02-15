Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2026

An excellent Varicose Vein Treatment market research report carries out research and analysis of the market for a certain product/service which includes the investigation into customer inclinations. It performs the study of various customer capabilities such as investment attributes and buying potential. This market report involves feedback from the target audience to understand their characteristics, expectations, and requirements. The report provides new and exciting strategies for upcoming products by determining the category and features of products that the target audiences will readily accept. The universal Varicose Vein Treatment market report collects data about the target market such as pricing trends, customer requirements, competitor analysis, and other such details.

Global varicose vein treatment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to the surging incidences of varicose veins. The surge in the investments by the enterprises in the industry to develop innovative products is expected to contribute the growth of the market. ”

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global varicose vein treatment market are Medtronic, AngioDynamics, biolitec AG, CANDELA CORPORATION, Lumenis, Dornier MedTech, Energist Ltd., Eufoton s.r.l., Teleflex Incorporated, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Fotona, BTG International Ltd., Merz Pharma, Alma Lasers, The Vein Company, Grocare, Chemical Factory Kreussler & Co. GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular’s Inc. and VVT Med among others.

Segmentation: Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market

By Treatment Mode

(Endovenous Ablation, Injection Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation/Stripping),

Product

(Ablation Devices, Venous Closure Products, Surgical Products),

End User

(Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, PGI is the only and the first hub in the country to initiate FDA approved Endovenous superglue obliteration of varicose veins. It does not involve multiple injections. It is a non-thermal based procedure which only needs one needles and the treatment will be completed. Through this patient recovery is fast. This expanded the medical offerings of the PGI .

In March 2016, Medtronic has launched new product Barrx 360 Express radio frequency ablation. It helps in the treatment of Barrett’s esophagus and enabling treatment more easily and efficiently. It has self-adjusting circumferential RFA catheter. It enables the physicians to lower the procedural time by 20 percent. This product launched as to broaden the portfolio of the products of the company