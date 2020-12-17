Global Variable Frequency Drive Market to Witness 5.3% CAGR During 2018 – 2024, Attaining the Market Size of USD 28.6 billion by 2024

The global variable frequency drive (VFD) market is predicted to grow at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 28.6 billion by 2024. The market is driven by the factors such as increasing demand for energy efficient systems, large application area, and favorable government regulations promoting environment friendly systems.

To Get free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.vynzresearch.com/energy-power/variable-frequency-drive-market/request-sample

Different types of VFD include AC, DC, and servo. The AC drives hold the largest share in the market, as these drives are extensively used in AC motor applications owing to their variety of characteristics.

On the basis of power range, the market is classified into micro-power drive, low-power drive, medium-power drive, and high-power drive. Of all, the low-power drive holds the largest share in the market due to its benefits such as low capital cost, better process control and low maintenance cost of the systems. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into pumps, fans, compressors, conveyors, and others. Pumps are the largest application area of VFDs as pumps are the most used equipment in most of the industries.