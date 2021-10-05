Global Value Based Care Payment Market Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The value based care payment market reached a value of nearly $1,519.5 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,519.5 million in 2020 to $4,028.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 21.5%. The global value based care payment market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 and reach $6,768.0 million in 2030.

The value based care payment market consists of sales of value based care payment services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide value based care payment in which healthcare providers such as hospitals are paid based on patient’s health outcome, quality, efficiency, cost, and patient experience. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The value based care payment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the value based care payment market are McKesson Corporation, Change Healthcare, Wipro Limited, nThrive, Inc., Premier Inc.

The value based care payment market is segmented by model, by deployment, by end user and by geography.

By Model –

The value based care payment market is segmented by model into

The smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market is segmented by automation type into

a) Accountable Care Organization (ACO)

b) Bundled Payments

c) Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)

d) Pay for Performance (P4P)

By Deployment-

The value based care payment market is segmented by deployment into

a) Cloud Based

b) On Premise

By End User-

The value based care payment market is segmented by end user into

a) Providers

b) Providers

The value based care payment market report describes and explains the global value based care payment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The value based care payment market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global value based care payment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global value based care payment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Value Based Care Payment Market Market Characteristics Value Based Care Payment Market Market Product Analysis Value Based Care Payment Market Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Value Based Care Payment Market Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

