Global Vacuum Salt Market to Grow at Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period

The demand for vacuum salt is likely to increase from the pharmaceutical and chemical industry, as heavy usage of rock salt and low-grade salt affects the quality of pharmaceutical as well as chemical products. Manufacturers in these industries are shifting to the use of vacuum salt to ensure that their products are of the highest quality. On the back of these factors, the demand for high-purity vacuum salt from manufacturers in this industry is expected to grow on a global scale.

The vacuum salt market has witnessed steady growth over the past few years, and this growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2019-2029. The global vacuum salt market is estimated to register a steady CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Vacuum Salt Market Study

Europe holds a significant share in the global vacuum salt market, as this region has the largest number of consumers as well as pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers that demand high purity vacuum salt.

The briquette segment is projected to register significant growth in the global vacuum salt market over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

The market in South Asia, followed by East Asia, is anticipated to register an impressive growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of manufacturers of food, beverage, and chemical products in these regions.

The households segment is projected to register noteworthy growth over the forecast period, attributable to consumer preference toward high-purity vacuum salt over rock salt.

“Players in the vacuum salt market could gain substantial profits by focusing on the production of high-purity and application-specific vacuum salt, with special focus on manufacturers of pharmaceutical and chemical products. This is attributable to the rising demand for high-purity salt for the processing of products in these industries,” says a PMR analyst.

Vacuum Salt Market: Competitive Landscape

Vacuum salt is suitable for a wide range of general applications, including food, chemicals, and industrial and water treatment, where quality and purity are of the highest concern. Hence, manufacturers in the vacuum salt market are focusing on offering application-specific vacuum salt products to end users from different industries. These include offerings such as food-grade vacuum salt, de-icing, industrial, livestock, and salt tablets.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, a leading manufacturer of vacuum salt, provides ‘SOLSEL ® Natural’- a vacuum salt licking stone offering that aims to provide sufficient minerals to animals.

Positioning of Vacuum Salt for Household Use to Boost Sales

A large number of salt manufacturing companies are promoting the use of vacuum salt for household purposes by marketing it as the purest form of salt. Moreover, these manufacturers are adding health beneficial ingredients in their vacuum salt offerings to attract more consumers. This includes the addition of iodine in vacuum salt, which controls the body’s metabolism and many other important functions, as well as promotes healthy bone and brain development. These factors are anticipated to accelerate the demand for vacuum salt products across the globe.

Tata Salt provides an iodized vacuum evaporated salt for household use, which is produced through fully-automated technology. This salt is untouched by hand.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Vacuum Salt Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global vacuum salt market, presenting historical data (2014-2018) and estimation statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study offers compelling insights on the vacuum salt market based on end user (households and industrial), application (water softeners & water treatment, de-icing, anticaking, flavoring agents, and others), and type (granular, fine, and briquette), across seven regions.

