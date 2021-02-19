Global Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market Exhibits a Lucrative Growth Potential during 2020-2026 | Leading Players -ARGON MEDICAL., Gallini s.r.l., OncoCyte Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Global Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 688.64 million to an estimated value of USD 1110.08 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing breast cancer cases worldwide is major factor for the growth of this market.

Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy market report has right introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business. A summary of the market data used to draw the conclusions and the research methods selected is also included in the report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. In order to always be a step further and make the right decisions, it is critical to have such market research report in hand to get the information needed and make important decisions with confidence.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vacuum- assisted biopsy market are BD, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., Hologic, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL., Gallini s.r.l., OncoCyte Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Scion Medical Technologies, LLC., PLANMED OY.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Hologic announce that they will acquire Faxitron Bioptics so that they can expand their breast health portfolio. This acquisition help the company expand their business and provide non- mastectomy breast surgery so that they can generate good revenue.

In December 2014, Leica Biosystems announced that they have acquired Devicor Medical Products, Inc. which will help Leica to use instruments and consumables of Devicor so that they can help the clinicians to accurately treat the diseases like breast cancer. This will help the company to advancer cancer diagnosis by adding new technologies and solutions.

Market Drivers

Less procedural time is driving the growth of this market

Rising breast cancer cases among female is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack awareness of the procedure among population is restraining the market growth

High cost of the procedure is another restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market

By Guiding Technique

(Stereotactic Vacuum Assist Biopsy System, Image Guided Vacuum Assist Biopsy System), Type (9-12G, <9G, >12G),

Applications

(Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostics and Imaging Centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

