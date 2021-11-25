Global Vaccines Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global vaccines market is expected to decline from $56.02 billion in 2020 to $55.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1%. The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The vaccines market is expected to reach $85.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

The vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-infective vaccines, autoimmunity vaccines and vaccines for cancer and other diseases. Vaccines create antibody-antigen reaction that helps in attaining resistance to the disease causing organism. Vaccines include recombinant vaccines, conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines and others.

The vaccines market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the vaccines market are AstraZeneca, Emergent Biosolutions, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, and Pfizer Inc.

The global vaccines market is segmented –

1) By Type: Anti-Infective Vaccines, Autoimmunity, Others (Cancer And Others)

2) By Technology: Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines

3) By Route of Administration: Intramuscular (IM), Subcutaneous (SC), Oral, Others

4) By Valance: Monovalent, Multivalent

5) By Distribution Channel: Institutional Sale, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

The vaccines market report describes and explains the global vaccines market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The vaccines report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global vaccines market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global vaccines market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Executive Summary Report Structure Vaccines Market Characteristics Vaccines Market Product Analysis Vaccines Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Vaccines Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

