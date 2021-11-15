Global Vaccines Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global vaccines market reached a value of nearly $59,151.5 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $59,151.5 million in 2020 to $86,661.4 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.9%. The vaccines market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 and reach $119,881.2 million in 2030.

The vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce vaccines to prevent various diseases. Vaccines are biological preparations that stimulate the immune system and prepare it to fight future infections caused by pathogens. They trigger the production of antibodies against pathogens or any foreign matter that enters the body. Vaccines can be administered orally, through injections or by aerosol. Vaccine doses are administered to both children (pediatric vaccines) and adults based on the schedule set for each vaccine. For adults, the vaccines are recommended based on age, health condition, prior vaccinations and occupation. The vaccines market is segmented into anti-infective vaccines; anti-cancer vaccines; and other-vaccines. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The vaccines market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., CSL Limited

The vaccines market is segmented by type, by technology, by route of administration, by valance and by distribution channel.

By Type –

The vaccines market is segmented by type into

a. Anti-Infective Vaccines

b. Anti-Cancer Vaccines

c. Others

By Technology –

The vaccines market is segmented by technology into

a. Conjugate Vaccines

b. Inactivated And Subunit Vaccines

c. Live Attenuated Vaccines

d. Recombinant Vaccines

e. Toxoid Vaccines

f. Other Technologies

By Route of Administration –

The vaccines market is segmented by route of administration into

a. Intramuscular (IM)

b. Subcutaneous (SC)

c. Oral

d. Other Route of Administration

By Valance –

The vaccines market is segmented by valance into

a. Monovalent

b. Multivalent

By Distribution Channel –

The vaccines market is segmented by distribution channel into

a. Hospital Pharmacies

b. Retail Pharmacies

c. Institutional Sales

The vaccines market report describes and explains the global vaccines market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The vaccines report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global vaccines market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global vaccines market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

