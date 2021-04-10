Global Vaccine Market Size, Forecast, Drivers, Insights, Opportunities, Company Profile, COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Global vaccines market size was estimated at USD 74.2 billion in 2020. Key factor driving this market growth is rising company investment towards vaccine R&D and high prevalence of infectious diseases at global level. Overall market is projected to increase with a growth rate of 15.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Segments Covered in Global Vaccines Market Report are

Technology: Conjugate vaccines, Inactivated and subunit vaccines, Live attenuated vaccines, Recombinant vaccines, Toxoid vaccines, Others

Conjugate vaccines, Inactivated and subunit vaccines, Live attenuated vaccines, Recombinant vaccines, Toxoid vaccines, Others Type: Monovalent vaccines, Multivalent vaccines

Monovalent vaccines, Multivalent vaccines Disease Indication: Pneumococcal disease, DTP, Influenza, HPV, Meningococcal disease, Polio, Rotavirus, Hepatitis, MMR, Varicella, Herpes zoster, Other disease indications

Pneumococcal disease, DTP, Influenza, HPV, Meningococcal disease, Polio, Rotavirus, Hepatitis, MMR, Varicella, Herpes zoster, Other disease indications Route of Administration: Intramuscular and subcutaneous administration, Oral administration, Other routes of administration

Intramuscular and subcutaneous administration, Oral administration, Other routes of administration Patient Type: Pediatric patients, Adult patients

Pediatric patients, Adult patients Regional Outlook: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe, (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia), Central & South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Qualitative Insights Covered in this report are

Market driver analysis

Market restraint analysis

Market Opportunity

Market Trends

Cost Structure

Supply Chain Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Key Market Participants (Intensity Map) by Region

Company Profiles Covered in this report are

CSL Limited

Bavarian Nordic

Bharat Biotech

Astrazeneca

Biological E

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc

Pfizer, Inc

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Serum Institute of India Pvt., LTD

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Panacea Biotec, LTD

