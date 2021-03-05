Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments ||Players-Croda International Plc, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Avanti Polar Lipids, SEPPIC, Agenus Inc., Novavax

Global vaccine adjuvants market is registering a healthy CAGR of 11.22% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the various strategic developmental moves adopted by companies such as agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations and surging government expenditure on healthcare is contributing to the growth of the market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global vaccine adjuvants market are InvivoGen, SPI Pharma, CSL Limited, Croda International Plc, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Avanti Polar Lipids, SEPPIC, Agenus Inc., Novavax, OZ Biosciences, Kineta Inc., Adjuvatis, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, vaxine, CureVac, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordic, ABF Ingredients, 3M, Life Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd and Pfizer Inc. among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Croda International Plc had acquired Brenntag Biosector. This acquisition will expand the product portfolio by access to well-known brands Alhydrogel and Adju-Phos, as well as their technical and superior advanced saponin-based adjuvant systems. The Croda will integrate its sales network and distribution to accelerate the growth of Biosector. This deal will support the customers and by offering them a range of better vaccine adjuvants.

In March 2019, Elicio Therapeutics had launched Novel Vaccine & Immunotherapy Platform to treat an array of cancers. These programs are followed by a broad preclinical pipeline of adjuvants, cellular therapy vaccines and immune stimulatory therapeutics. This launch will enable the company to expand its offering and broaden its customer base.

Market Drivers

The adjuvants in vaccines usage have surges which has boosted the market growth

The prevalence of zoonotic diseases and infections is very high which propels the market growth

The surge in livestock and high instances of diseases has driven the market growth

The technological advances and innovations in the aluminum hydroxide based adjuvants has fueled the market growth

The rising elderly and obese population has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

The adjuvant research involves huge cost which hinders the market growth

The stringent regulator compliances and time consuming approvals had hampered the market growth

Segmentation: Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market

By Product Type

Particulate Adjuvants

Adjuvant Emulsions

Pathogen Components

Combination Adjuvants

Liposome Adjuvants

Carbohydrate Adjuvants

Alum

Others

By Route Of Administration

Intramuscular Route

Subcutaneous Route

Intranasal Route

Oral Route

Intradermal Route

Others

By Disease Type

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Others

By Application

Research Application

Commercial Application

By Application Category

Human Vaccine Adjuvants

Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

By End User

Pediatric

Adults

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

