Global Utility Asset Management Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
The global Utility Asset Management market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Utility Asset Management market include:
GE (United States)
Schneider Electric (France)
Sentient Energy (United States)
Black & Veatch (United States)
Fujitsu Japan)
Siemens (Germany)
IFS (Sweden)
DNV GL (Norway)
IBM (United States)
Aclara Technologies (United States)
Eaton (lreland)
Getac (Taiwan)
ABB (Switzerland)
Lindsey Manufacturing Company (United States)
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Transformer
Sub-station
Transmission & Distribution Lines
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Hardware
Software
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Utility Asset Management Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Utility Asset Management Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Utility Asset Management Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Utility Asset Management Market in Major Countries
7 North America Utility Asset Management Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Utility Asset Management Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Utility Asset Management Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Utility Asset Management Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Target Audience:
Utility Asset Management manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Utility Asset Management
Utility Asset Management industry associations
Product managers, Utility Asset Management industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Utility Asset Management potential investors
Utility Asset Management key stakeholders
Utility Asset Management end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
