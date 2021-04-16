Global Utility Asset Management Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

The global Utility Asset Management market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Utility Asset Management market include:

GE (United States)

Schneider Electric (France)

Sentient Energy (United States)

Black & Veatch (United States)

Fujitsu Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

IFS (Sweden)

DNV GL (Norway)

IBM (United States)

Aclara Technologies (United States)

Eaton (lreland)

Getac (Taiwan)

ABB (Switzerland)

Lindsey Manufacturing Company (United States)

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Transformer

Sub-station

Transmission & Distribution Lines

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Hardware

Software

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Utility Asset Management Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Utility Asset Management Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Utility Asset Management Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Utility Asset Management Market in Major Countries

7 North America Utility Asset Management Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Utility Asset Management Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Utility Asset Management Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Utility Asset Management Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

Utility Asset Management manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Utility Asset Management

Utility Asset Management industry associations

Product managers, Utility Asset Management industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Utility Asset Management potential investors

Utility Asset Management key stakeholders

Utility Asset Management end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

