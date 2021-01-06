Global Uterine Fibroids Market 2020 Outlook – Ready For Prosperous Growth By Revenue Till 2027||CooperSurgical Inc.; General Electric Company; KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG; Richard Wolf GmbH; Siemens Healthcare

Global Uterine Fibroids Market Research Report gives knowledgeable information on various market situations, for example, potential development factors, factors controlling the development, market opportunities and dangers to the worldwide market. Also, the report broadly centers around competitive analysis of Uterine Fibroids Market. The competitive analysis segment incorporates key manufacturers, fresh players, providers, market strategies, potential chances, operation landscape and analysis of the trends of the Uterine Fibroids market. The market results are centered around current market scenario. To gauge and predict the degree of competition in this market. This report will likewise support all the manufacturers and speculators to have a superior comprehension of the investments to know where the market is heading.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global uterine fibroids market are Boston Scientific Corporation; CooperSurgical Inc.; General Electric Company; KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG; Richard Wolf GmbH; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; AbbVie Inc.; Bayer AG; Acessa Health; Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Pfizer Inc.; COOK; Hologic, Inc.; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they had submitted a “New Drug Application” with the U.S. FDA for their investigational, oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist “elagolix” being developed in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to manage the heavy menstrual bleeding related to uterine fibroids in women. The NDA has been submitted with the help of positive data accumulated from the Phase III trial results helping conclusively evaluate the safety and efficacy of the therapeutic

In October 2018, U.S. FDA announced that they had granted 510(k) clearance for Accessa Health’s “ProVu System”, a device designed for the treatment of women suffering from symptomatic uterine fibroids who are unwilling to undergo hysterectomy. The device is based on a combination of radiofrequency ablation, ultrasound visualization and guidance mapping for isolation and ablation of fibroid

Market Drivers

Increasing levels of female population base globally which is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing awareness programs being organized by the authorities to inform the population regarding the availability of various therapeutics for different female disorders is driving the market growth

Rising levels of expenditure being incurred to advance the healthcare services and facilities globally; this factor is also expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing innovations in technology and advancements of various medicines resulting in enhanced treatment methods and focus on development of effective drugs also boosts the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack in the availability of approved treatment procedures and therapeutics is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Growing concerns amongst the population regarding the recent black box warnings presented by the U.S. FDA regarding the usage of certain drugs restricts the market growth

High levels of financial costs associated with the development of medical devices and therapeutics for the treatment of uterine fibroids; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

Global Uterine Fibroids Market Scope and Market Size

Global uterine fibroids market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on type, the global uterine fibroids market is segmented into subserosal fibroids, intramural fibroids, submucosal fibroids and others.

Treatment type for the global uterine fibroids market is segmented into non-hormonal treatment, hormonal treatment, surgical and others. Hormonal treatment segmented as oral contraceptives, progestins/antiprogestins, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists. Surgical methods are segmented as traditional abdominal myomectomy, laparoscopic or robotic myomectomy, hysteroscopic myomectomy, hysterectomy, uterine artery embolization or fibroid embolization (UAE) and ablation.

The route of administration segment for global uterine fibroids market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global uterine fibroids market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, speciality centres and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global uterine fibroids market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

