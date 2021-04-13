Global Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

The global Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment market cover

Ge Healthcare

Soma Technology, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc.

Everx Pvt Ltd.

Integrity Medical Systems, Inc.

Agito Medical A/S

Siemens Healthineers

DRE Medical, Inc.

Block Imaging International, Inc.

By application:

Hospitals

Clinical Centers

Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs)

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers and Universities

Market Segments by Type

Operating Room Equipment & Surgical Equipment

Patient Monitors, Defibrillators

Medical Imaging Equipment

Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment

Neurology Equipment

IV Therapy Systems

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Market in Major Countries

7 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Intended Audience:

– Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment manufacturers

– Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment industry associations

– Product managers, Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Key Features of the Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Report

-Report customization as per the client’s requirements

-Analysis of product segments for Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on Used and Refurbished Medical Equipment market growth forecasts

