Global Usage-based Insurance Market to Size $149.2 Billion by 2027, States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across North America region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the usage-based insurance market. The findings of the report states that the global market for usage-based insurance generated $28.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $149.2 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

“ASEAN countries such as Thailand and Singapore are expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to major market players expanding their usage-based insurance business in developing countries.” Pramod Borasi, Research Analyst, BFSI at Allied Market Research.

The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Surge in adoption among end users and flexible insurance premiums fuel the growth of the global usage-based insurance market. On the other hand, high installation cost of telematics and various data security issues hamper the market growth. Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies including smartphone-based UBI & hybrid-based UBI and rise in concerns about driver’s safety across the world is estimated to usher a plethora of opportunities for market players in the future.

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the usage-based insurance market globally. This helps the investors, market players, and new entrants to strategize according to impacts by the outbreak of the pandemic. Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, people are reevaluating traditional auto insurance policies and opting for usage-based insurance. As most of the governments have imposed lockdown across the country, most of the companies opted for work-from-home culture. This has minimized the short trips, and therefore, need for mile-based coverage across the globe.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global usage-based insurance market on the basis of policy type, technology, vehicle age, vehicle type, and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Based on policy type, the pay-as-you-drive segment held the highest revenue share in 2019, holding more than half of the market. On the other hand, the manage-how-you-drive segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the black-box segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifths of the market. Where as, the Smartphone segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global market is studied across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America region accounted for the largest share in 2019, with nearly two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 27.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The key market players profiled in the report include Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Corporation, Allstate Corporation, Allianz SE, Insurethebox, Aviva, AXA, Mapfre S.A., Liberty Mutual Insurance, and UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

