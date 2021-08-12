Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global usage-based insurance (UBI) market is expected to grow from $34.53 billion in 2020 to $43.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%. The change in growth trend can be attributed to the growing demand from the end-user industry. The UBI market is expected to reach $104.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.7%.

The usage-based insurance (UBI) market consists of sales of usage-based insurance services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide auto insurance services by placing monitoring devices in the vehicle. UBI is frequently powered by telematics technology, which is accessible in vehicles via a plug-in device or is pre-installed in the car system, and that can also be accessed via mobile apps and delivers insurers with a variety of data, including how far vehicle is driven, how it is driven, and where it is driven.

The usage-based insurance market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the usage-based insurance market are Allianz SE, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Aviva plc, Insure The Box Limited, Liberty Mutual Group, Mapfre S.A., Metromile Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, The Allstate Corporation, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Esurance Insurance Services Inc., Modus Group LLC, Octo Group, Safeco Insurance, State Farm Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, and TrueMotion Inc.

The global usage-based insurance market is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV), Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

2) By Technology: OBD-II-Based UBI Programs, Smartphone-Based UBI Programs, Hybrid-Based UBI Programs, Black-Box-Based UBI Programs

3) By Package Type: Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

The usage-based insurance market report describes and explains the global usage-based insurance market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The usage-based insurance report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global usage-based insurance market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global usage-based insurance market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

