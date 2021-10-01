Global Ursolic Acid Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ursolic acid market is expected to grow from $7.62 million in 2020 to $8.12 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth of the ursolic acid market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ursolic acid market is expected to reach $10.34 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The ursolic acid market consists of sales of ursolic acid and related-products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ursolic acid that belongs to a member of the triterpene family of chemicals, which are found in both plants and mammals. Ursolic acid is a naturally occurring chemical molecule found in a wide range of plants, including rosemary and apples. It is presumed to contain antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cancer-fighting properties.

The ursolic acid market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ursolic acid market are Sabinsa, Sami Labs, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering, Hunan NutraMax, Changsha E.K HERB, Xi an TonKing, Geneham Pharmaceutical, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., MP Biomedicals, and Cayman Chemical Company.

The global ursolic acid market is segmented –

1) By Type: 25% Ursolic Acid, 50% Ursolic Acid, 90% Ursolic Acid, 98% Ursolic Acid, Others

2) By Form: Powdered Form, Capsules, Liquid Form

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverage, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Others

The ursolic acid market report describes and explains the global ursolic acid market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ursolic acid report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ursolic acid market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ursolic acid market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

