Global Urology Medical Lasers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global urology medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.871 billion in 2020 to $0.917 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.148 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The urology medical lasers market consists of sales of urology medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture urology medical lasers. Medical lasers are a non-invasive and efficient source of light used to tissue treatment that provides fast healing without discoloration or scarring. Urology medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the urinary system such as urinary stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), bladder or prostate cancer, and traumatic injuries.

The urology medical lasers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the urology medical lasers market are Olympus Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical Incorporated, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Lumenis Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Company, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited, CR BARD (BD), Surgical Lasers Inc. , American Medical Systems, Convergent Laser Technologies, Cooltouch, Direx, EDAP TMS, EMS Electro Medical Systems, Gigaa Laser, Hyper Photonics, Jena Surgical, Limmer Laser, LINLINE Medical Systems, LISA laser products, Parto Afarinane Shafa, ProSurg, Quanta System.

The global urology medical lasers market is segmented –

1) By Laser Type: Holmium Laser System, Diode Laser System, Thulium Laser System, Others

2) By Application: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Urolithiasis, Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC), Others

3) By End User: Hospital, Clinic, Other

The urology medical lasers market report describes and explains the global urology medical lasers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The urology medical lasers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global urology medical lasers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global urology medical lasers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

