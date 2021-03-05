Global Urology Devices Market Thriving Worldwide, Investigated In Latest Research||Players-Cook, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Global urology devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surge in demand for minimally invasive surgery and non-invasive treatment devices and various innovations and product launches in the urology devices division is contributing to the market growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global urology devices market are Medtronic, Siemens, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Intuitive Surgical, Cook, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter, Richard Wolf GmbH, Dornier MedTech., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., HealthTronics Inc., MEDI TECH DEVICES PVT LTD, and Coloplast Corp. among others.

Market Drivers

The rise in the condition of urologic conditions is driving the market growth

The technological innovations and advancements is contributing to the market growth

The proper development in hospital infrastructure is fueling the market growth

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

The urology devices are very costly which hinders the market growth

The stringent regulations and compliances for urology devices have hampered the market growth

The poor reimbursement policies act as a restraint in the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched AdVance XP Male Sling System in the U.S. for male stress urinary incontinence (SUI). This device will provide ease of placement and stability and is also available in long sling lengths. This product launch had leveraged the company platform with the latest technology and has expanded its product portfolio.

In September 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched LithoVue Empower Retrieval deployment device. It was designed to be used with LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope. It had improved efficiency required at the time of stone procedures. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as made treatment cost-effective as well as according to the needs of the customers and patients.

Segmentation: Global Urology Devices Market

By Product

Instruments Dialysis Devices Hemodialysis Devices Peritoneal Dialysis Devices Endoscopes Laparoscopes Ureteroscopes Nephroscopes Resectoscopes Cystoscopes Lasers & Lithotripsy Devices Robotic Systems Endovision Systems Peripheral Instruments Insufflators Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems Urodynamic Systems

Consumables and Accessories Dialysis Consumables Guidewires Surgical Dissectors, Forceps, and Needle Holders Retrieval Devices and Extractors Catheters Stents Biopsy Devices Tubes and Distal Attachments Dilator Sets and Urethral Access Sheaths Drainage Bags Other Consumables and Accessories



By Disease

Kidney Diseases

Urological Cancer & Bph

Pelvic Organ Prolapse



Other Diseases

By Technology

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Robotic Surgery

Others

By Application

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Prostate Cancer

Urinary Stones

Urinary Incontinence

Others

By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Dialysis Centers

Ambulatory Services

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

