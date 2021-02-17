Global Urology Devices Market Size, Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2021–2027 | BD, Stryker, Boston Scientific

Global Urology Devices Market analysis report presents an in-depth assessment of the Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape and current trends leading to vertical trend in various regions. The report also presents forecasts for Urology Devices from 2021 till 2027.This market report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. The market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Urology Devices market report also analyses the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Urology Devices market are mapped by the report.

Global urology devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surge in demand for minimally invasive surgery and non-invasive treatment devices and various innovations and product launches in the urology devices division is contributing to the market growth.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

Medtronic

Siemens

Abbott

GENERAL ELECTRIC

BD

Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

Intuitive Surgical

Cook

Olympus Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

By Disease

Kidney Diseases

Urological Cancer & Bph

Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Other Diseases

By Technology

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Robotic Surgery

Others

By Application

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Prostate Cancer

Urinary Stones

Urinary Incontinence

Others

With the rise in the obese and elderly population and very high prevalence of kidney failures have raised the need for urology treatment which has created a broad market for urology devices. The urology devices are used for the diagnosis for various diseases and disorders associated with urinary tract systems. These devices are helpful in treating chronic kidney diseases such as kidney stone, prostate enlargement bladder cancer and prostate cancer. Urology Devices enables efficient and reduced treatment and recovery time among patients. Urology devices are widely used in hospitals and clinics.

Market Drivers

The rise in the condition of urologic conditions is driving the market growth

The technological innovations and advancements is contributing to the market growth

The proper development in hospital infrastructure is fueling the market growth

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

The urology devices are very costly which hinders the market growth

The stringent regulations and compliances for urology devices have hampered the market growth

The poor reimbursement policies act as a restraint in the market growth

Years considered for these Urology Devices Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Urology Devices Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Competitive Landscape and Urology Devices Market Share Analysis

Urology devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of urology devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global urology devices market are Medtronic, Siemens, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Intuitive Surgical, Cook, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter, Richard Wolf GmbH, Dornier MedTech., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., HealthTronics Inc., MEDI TECH DEVICES PVT LTD, and Coloplast Corp. among others.

The Urology Devices Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Urology Devices Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Urology Devices market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging market. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Urology Devices Market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched AdVance XP Male Sling System in the U.S. for male stress urinary incontinence (SUI). This device will provide ease of placement and stability and is also available in long sling lengths. This product launch had leveraged the company platform with the latest technology and has expanded its product portfolio.

In September 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched LithoVue Empower Retrieval deployment device. It was designed to be used with LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope. It had improved efficiency required at the time of stone procedures. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as made treatment cost-effective as well as according to the needs of the customers and patients.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Urology Devices market review?

Which product segment will grab a Urology Devices market share?

Which segment’s market dynamics and trends have been mentioned across application and geographical areas?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which Market Segmentation up to three or four level provided in the report?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Urology Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Urology Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Urology Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Urology Devices market?

What are Extensive Research Methodology followed to analyse the market?

