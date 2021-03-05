Global Urine Test Strips Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2027| Top Competitors-ARKRAY, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henry Schein, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Urine test strips marketis expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 813.3 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the urine test strips market report are Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Fisher Scientific Company L.L.C., ARKRAY, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henry Schein, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, ChilternMediCare, LifeAssay Diagnostics, Teco Diagnostics., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the urine test strips market due to the increasing occurrences of diabetes along with prevalence of various manufacturers, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing occurrences of obesity and diabetes.

Global Urine Test Strips Market Scope and Market Size

Urine test strips market is segmented on the basis of type, application, function and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the urine test strips market is segmented into protein testing, haemoglobin and myoglobin testing, glucose testing, nitrites testing, and others.

On the basis of application, the urine test strips market is segmented into disease diagnosis, and pregnancy test. Disease diagnosis has been further segmented into urinalysis, blood glucose analysis, and ophthalmic diagnostic. Urinalysis has been further sub segmented into liver disease, kidney diseases, diabetic test, and others.

Based on function, the urine test strips market is segmented into visual test strips, and automated test strips.

Urine test strips market has also been segmented based on the end user into institutes & research laboratories, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and consumers.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

