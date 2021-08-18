Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $0.1 billion in 2020 to $0.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10%. The decline is mainly due to deferment of treatments due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to fall in demand for the equipment. The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market is expected to reach $0.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market consists of sales of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment and related services. Urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry generates revenues by developing devices and equipment’s used for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence (UI), also known as involuntary urination, is defined as an uncontrolled leakage of urine caused due to overactive bladder. It can affect both men as well as women. Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is caused because of the defects in the supporting structures of the vagina. Depending on the size and location of the defect, the functions of the organs contained within the female pelvis can alter their normal functioning. The device market deals with medical devices such as Urinary Catheters, Vaginal Slings, External Urinary Incontinence Devices and others.

The urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, Ethicon US, Bard Inc., and Johnson & Johnson

The global urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market is segmented –

1) By Type: Urinary Incontinence Devices, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices

2) By Urinary Incontinence Devices: Artificial Urinary Sphincters, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Urethral Slings, Catheters

3) By Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices: Vaginal Mesh, Vaginal Pessary

4) By Incontinence Type: Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, Functional Incontinence

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Use

The urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market report describes and explains the global urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

