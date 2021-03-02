Global Urinary Catheters Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Applications, Growth, Demands, Size, Shares, Production & Sales – B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Becton

“

Competitive Research Report on Urinary Catheters Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Urinary Catheters market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Urinary Catheters market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Urinary Catheters market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Urinary Catheters market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Urinary Catheters market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Ltd., ConvaTec Inc., Becton and more – all the leading players operating in the global Urinary Catheters market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Urinary Catheters market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Urinary Catheters market.

Global Urinary Catheters Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Urinary catheters are used in patients with urinary incontinence, urinary dysfunction and other urological conditions. A urinary catheter is a versatile tube used to empty the bladder and store urine in a drainage bag, that a medical practitioner typically implants into the patient’s bladder. The urinary catheter may be inserted either by a urethral catheter or through a small opening created in the lower mid-region (suprapubic catheter). Growing cases of urinary incontinence, increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe, high incidence of prostate cancer, and the favorable reimbursement scenario are expected to fuel growth on the global urinary catheter industry. According to the International Continence Society, 63 million people worldwide suffered from acute urinary incontinence in 2018. In addition, urinary incontinence prevalence rates are higher in the elderly population and among nursing home patients. Rising geriatric population is also projected to fuel demand growth. For example , the World Health Organization expects geriatric population to hit 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015. However, complications associated with catheterization and the availability of alternatives is expected to hamper the market growth. Whereas, growing preference for single-use catheters and self-catheterization is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Urinary Catheters market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing high prevalence of diseases, growing geriatric population, the availability of advanced interventional products in the region . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising elderly population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for advanced therapies and products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Urinary Catheters market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Ltd.

ConvaTec Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Teleflex Incorporated

Wellspect HealthCare

Cook Medical

Asid Bonz GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

By Type:

Coated Catheters

Uncoated Catheters

By Application:

Urinary Incontinence

General Surgery

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Other Applications

By Usage :

Male Urinary Catheters

Female Urinary Catheters

By End-User :

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Facilities

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Urinary Catheters Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Urinary Catheters Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Urinary Catheters Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Urinary Catheters Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Urinary Catheters Market, by Usage, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6.Urinary Catheters Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Urinary Catheters Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Usage: Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Dynamics

3.1.Urinary Catheters Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Urinary Catheters Market: Usage: Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Product

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Urinary Catheters Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Urinary Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Indwelling Catheters

5.4.2.Intermittent Catheters

5.4.3.External Catheters

Chapter 6.Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Type

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Urinary Catheters Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Urinary Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Coated Catheters

6.4.2.Uncoated Catheters

Chapter 7.Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Application

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Urinary Catheters Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Urinary Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Urinary Incontinence

7.4.2.General Surgery

7.4.3.Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

7.4.4.Other Applications

Chapter 8.Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Usage

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Urinary Catheters Market by Usage:, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by Usage:: 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Urinary Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1.Male Urinary Catheters

8.4.2. Female Urinary Catheters

Chapter 9.Global Urinary Catheters Market, by End-User

9.1.Market Snapshot

9.2.Global Urinary Catheters Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4.Urinary Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Hospitals

9.4.2.Long-Term Care Facilities

9.4.3.Other End Users

Chapter 10.Global Urinary Catheters Market, Regional Analysis

10.1.Urinary Catheters Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2.North America Urinary Catheters Market

10.2.1.U.S. Urinary Catheters Market

10.2.1.1.Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.2.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.3.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.4.Usage breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.5.End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.2.Canada Urinary Catheters Market

10.3.Europe Urinary Catheters Market Snapshot

10.3.1.U.K. Urinary Catheters Market

10.3.2.Germany Urinary Catheters Market

10.3.3.France Urinary Catheters Market

10.3.4.Spain Urinary Catheters Market

10.3.5.Italy Urinary Catheters Market

10.3.6.Rest of Europe Urinary Catheters Market

10.4.Asia-Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Snapshot

10.4.1.China Urinary Catheters Market

10.4.2.India Urinary Catheters Market

10.4.3.Japan Urinary Catheters Market

10.4.4.Australia Urinary Catheters Market

10.4.5.South Korea Urinary Catheters Market

10.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market

10.5.Latin America Urinary Catheters Market Snapshot

10.5.1.Brazil Urinary Catheters Market

10.5.2.Mexico Urinary Catheters Market

10.6.Rest of The World Urinary Catheters Market

Chapter 11.Competitive Intelligence

11.1.Top Market Strategies

11.2.Company Profiles

11.2.1.B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.2.1.1.Key Information

11.2.1.2.Overview

11.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4.Product Summary

11.2.1.5.Recent Developments

11.2.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

11.2.3.Coloplast Ltd.

11.2.4.ConvaTec Inc.

11.2.5.Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.2.6.Cardinal Health

11.2.7.Teleflex Incorporated

11.2.8.Wellspect HealthCare

11.2.9.Cook Medical

11.2.10.Asid Bonz GmbH

Chapter 12.Research Process

12.1.Research Process

12.1.1.Data Mining

12.1.2.Analysis

12.1.3.Market Estimation

12.1.4.Validation

12.1.5.Publishing

12.2.Research Attributes

12.3.Research Assumption

