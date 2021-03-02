Global Urinary Catheters Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Applications, Growth, Demands, Size, Shares, Production & Sales – B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Becton
Competitive Research Report on Urinary Catheters Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.
Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Urinary Catheters market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.
Post COVID-19 Market Condition
Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Urinary Catheters market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Urinary Catheters market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.
The global Urinary Catheters market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Urinary Catheters market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Ltd., ConvaTec Inc., Becton and more – all the leading players operating in the global Urinary Catheters market have been profiled in this research report.
With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Urinary Catheters market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Urinary Catheters market.
Global Urinary Catheters Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Urinary catheters are used in patients with urinary incontinence, urinary dysfunction and other urological conditions. A urinary catheter is a versatile tube used to empty the bladder and store urine in a drainage bag, that a medical practitioner typically implants into the patient’s bladder. The urinary catheter may be inserted either by a urethral catheter or through a small opening created in the lower mid-region (suprapubic catheter). Growing cases of urinary incontinence, increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe, high incidence of prostate cancer, and the favorable reimbursement scenario are expected to fuel growth on the global urinary catheter industry. According to the International Continence Society, 63 million people worldwide suffered from acute urinary incontinence in 2018. In addition, urinary incontinence prevalence rates are higher in the elderly population and among nursing home patients. Rising geriatric population is also projected to fuel demand growth. For example , the World Health Organization expects geriatric population to hit 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015. However, complications associated with catheterization and the availability of alternatives is expected to hamper the market growth. Whereas, growing preference for single-use catheters and self-catheterization is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing high prevalence of diseases, growing geriatric population, the availability of advanced interventional products in the region . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising elderly population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for advanced therapies and products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Boston Scientific Corporation
Coloplast Ltd.
ConvaTec Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Cardinal Health
Teleflex Incorporated
Wellspect HealthCare
Cook Medical
Asid Bonz GmbH
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Indwelling Catheters
Intermittent Catheters
External Catheters
By Type:
Coated Catheters
Uncoated Catheters
By Application:
Urinary Incontinence
General Surgery
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
Other Applications
By Usage :
Male Urinary Catheters
Female Urinary Catheters
By End-User :
Hospitals
Long-Term Care Facilities
Other End Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Alopecia Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:
Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Urinary Catheters market?
Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?
In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?
Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?
What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Urinary Catheters market?
What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?
What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Urinary Catheters market?
After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Urinary Catheters market?
Main Chapters From The Table of Content :
Chapter 1.Executive Summary
1.1.Market Snapshot
1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1.Urinary Catheters Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2.Urinary Catheters Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3.Urinary Catheters Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4.Urinary Catheters Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5.Urinary Catheters Market, by Usage, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.6.Urinary Catheters Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3.Key Trends
1.4.Estimation Methodology
1.5.Research Assumption
Chapter 2.Global Urinary Catheters Market Definition and Scope
2.1.Objective of the Study
2.2.Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1.Scope of the Study
2.2.2.Usage: Evolution
2.3.Years Considered for the Study
2.4.Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Dynamics
3.1.Urinary Catheters Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1.Market Drivers
3.1.2.Market Challenges
3.1.3.Market Opportunities
Chapter 4.Global Urinary Catheters Market: Usage: Analysis
4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2.PEST Analysis
4.2.1.Political
4.2.2.Economical
4.2.3.Social
4.2.4.Technological
4.3.Investment Adoption Model
4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5.Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Product
5.1.Market Snapshot
5.2.Global Urinary Catheters Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4.Urinary Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Indwelling Catheters
5.4.2.Intermittent Catheters
5.4.3.External Catheters
Chapter 6.Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Type
6.1.Market Snapshot
6.2.Global Urinary Catheters Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4.Urinary Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Coated Catheters
6.4.2.Uncoated Catheters
Chapter 7.Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Application
7.1.Market Snapshot
7.2.Global Urinary Catheters Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4.Urinary Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Urinary Incontinence
7.4.2.General Surgery
7.4.3.Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
7.4.4.Other Applications
Chapter 8.Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Usage
8.1.Market Snapshot
8.2.Global Urinary Catheters Market by Usage:, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by Usage:: 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
8.4.Urinary Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1.Male Urinary Catheters
8.4.2. Female Urinary Catheters
Chapter 9.Global Urinary Catheters Market, by End-User
9.1.Market Snapshot
9.2.Global Urinary Catheters Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis
9.3.Global Urinary Catheters Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
9.4.Urinary Catheters Market, Sub Segment Analysis
9.4.1. Hospitals
9.4.2.Long-Term Care Facilities
9.4.3.Other End Users
Chapter 10.Global Urinary Catheters Market, Regional Analysis
10.1.Urinary Catheters Market, Regional Market Snapshot
10.2.North America Urinary Catheters Market
10.2.1.U.S. Urinary Catheters Market
10.2.1.1.Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
10.2.1.2.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
10.2.1.3.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
10.2.1.4.Usage breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
10.2.1.5.End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
10.2.2.Canada Urinary Catheters Market
10.3.Europe Urinary Catheters Market Snapshot
10.3.1.U.K. Urinary Catheters Market
10.3.2.Germany Urinary Catheters Market
10.3.3.France Urinary Catheters Market
10.3.4.Spain Urinary Catheters Market
10.3.5.Italy Urinary Catheters Market
10.3.6.Rest of Europe Urinary Catheters Market
10.4.Asia-Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Snapshot
10.4.1.China Urinary Catheters Market
10.4.2.India Urinary Catheters Market
10.4.3.Japan Urinary Catheters Market
10.4.4.Australia Urinary Catheters Market
10.4.5.South Korea Urinary Catheters Market
10.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market
10.5.Latin America Urinary Catheters Market Snapshot
10.5.1.Brazil Urinary Catheters Market
10.5.2.Mexico Urinary Catheters Market
10.6.Rest of The World Urinary Catheters Market
Chapter 11.Competitive Intelligence
11.1.Top Market Strategies
11.2.Company Profiles
11.2.1.B. Braun Melsungen AG
11.2.1.1.Key Information
11.2.1.2.Overview
11.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
11.2.1.4.Product Summary
11.2.1.5.Recent Developments
11.2.2. Boston Scientific Corporation
11.2.3.Coloplast Ltd.
11.2.4.ConvaTec Inc.
11.2.5.Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.2.6.Cardinal Health
11.2.7.Teleflex Incorporated
11.2.8.Wellspect HealthCare
11.2.9.Cook Medical
11.2.10.Asid Bonz GmbH
Chapter 12.Research Process
12.1.Research Process
12.1.1.Data Mining
12.1.2.Analysis
12.1.3.Market Estimation
12.1.4.Validation
12.1.5.Publishing
12.2.Research Attributes
12.3.Research Assumption
