Global Urinalysis Market Industry Research Growth in Forecast Period 2020-2026||GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Latest Research Study on Urinalysis Market published by DBMR,offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Urinalysis Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Urinalysis . Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Global urinalysis market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising incidences of urinary tract infections and kidney diseases.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global urinalysis market are Abbott, Medtronic, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cardinal Health, Beckman Coulter Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc ., Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, GUILIN YOULITE ELECTRONICS GROUP CO. LTD ., BioMaxima SA, Quidel Corporation, Metropolis India, Dr Lal PathLabs and Trinity Biotech among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In January 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., had launched qUAntify Advance Control for the urinalysis testing. It will ensure the quality and precision of the test procedures. This product launch had improved the effectiveness of the test being conducted as well as improved the customer base for the company.
  • In June 2018, Healthy.io introduced Dip.io, which is a digital test kit that allows patients to gather and evaluate urine testers with just a smartphone app at home, color-coded slide, a dip stick, a and a touch of artificial intelligence. This launch and advancement in technology will increase company’s revenue.

Some of the factors accelerating the market growth are:

  • Rising prevalence of urinary tract infections: Urinary tract infection is an infection which usually occurs in kidney, bladder, urethra and ureters. This UTI develop more in women as compared to the men. Most of the doctor recommends different antibiotics to treat this problem. This infection mainly occur when the bacteria enters the urinary tract via urethra and get expanded in the bladder. According to World Health Organization, 50% of women report UTI in some point of their lifetime. This is the reason which is increasing the urinalysis market
  • Rising prevalence of kidney diseases: Kidney disease occur when the kidney gets damaged and doesn’t function properly. The main function of the kidney is to remove the water and waste from the body and to maintain blood pressure, keep chemical balance, make bones strong and to create red blood cells. People who have problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and other are at high risk of facing kidney disease.  Nausea, sleep problems, weakness, loss of appetite, chest pain, muscle cramp and others are some of the common symptoms of the kidney disease. Increasing cases of diabetes and blood pressure among population is the factor due to which is there is increase in the kidney disease

Segmentation: Global Urinalysis Market

By Product

  • Consumables
    • Pregnancy & Fertility Kits
    • Dipsticks
    • Disposables
    • Reagents
  • Instruments
    • Automated Urine Analyzers
      • Biochemical Urine Analyzers
      • Sediment Urine Analyzers
        • Microscopy Analyzers
        • Flow Cytometry Analyzers
      • Integrated Urine Analyzers
    • Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers
    • Point-Of-Care Urine Analyzers

By Test Type

  • Pregnancy & Fertility Tests
  • Biochemical Urinalysis
    • Laboratory Tests
    • Point-Of-Care Tests
  • Sediment Urinalysis

By Application

  • Disease Screening
    • Urinary Tract Infections
    • Kidney Diseases
    • Diabetes
    • Liver Diseases
    • Other Disease Screening Applications
  • Pregnancy & Fertility

By End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Home Care Settings
  • Research Laboratories & Institutes
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Benefits of the report for Urinalysis market

  1. What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants
  2. Drivers and restrains of the market
  3. Key developments in the market
  4. Market volume
  5. CAGR value for the forecast period 2019-2026

