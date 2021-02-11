Global Urinalysis Market Grow at a CAGR of 8.14% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Urinalysis Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), Application (Liver Diseases, Hypertension, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Urinary Tract Infection), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The global urinalysis market is expected to grow from USD 3.37 billion in 2019 to USD 6.32 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia Pacific is expected to observe the highest share over the forecast period. The increasing requirement for urine analyzers, product penetration in the region, huge unmet demand from a large consumer base as well as regional presence of key manufacturers such as Mindray and Urit medical are anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the urinalysis market are URIT Medical Electronic Ltd., ACON Laboratories, 77 Elektronika Kft, Beckman Coulter, Sysmex Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Seimens Healthineers, Arkray Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Cardinal Health, DIRUI and Alere Inc.

The product segment includes instruments and consumables. The instruments segment is expected to register the highest growth in the urinalysis market during the forecast period. Microscopic urine analyzers, automated and semi-automated biochemical urine analyzers and urine sediment analyzers are the majorly used instruments in the urinalysis market. The application segment includes urinary tract infection, diabetes, kidney diseases, hypertension and liver diseases. The rising pervasiveness of diseases like kidney diseases, diabetes and the introduction of non-invasive, technologically advanced, rapid, and user-friendly tools for urinalysis are anticipated to accelerate the significant growth of kidney disease as well as diabetes segments during the forecast period.

The rising pervasiveness of sedentary lifestyles in people fuels the pandemic in many countries. Although, the absence of adequate healthcare framework in low-income states is a main barrier in utilizing the high-level diagnostic tools for urinalysis. The necessity of carrying out fast and well-defined diagnosis with improved ease-of-use is the core strategy employed by the major market players for catering to the unmet clinical requirements in these regions. The implementation of PPACA, growing pervasiveness of kidney diseases, and growing geriatric populace are factors propelling the growth of the urinalysis market. Though, stringent administrative procedures and implementation of excise tax by the U.S. government are factors hindering the growth of the urinalysis market.

