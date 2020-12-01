Global Urgent Care Market to Witness Huge Growth by Worldwide| Global Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Urgent Care Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it. The report can be used to obtain valuable market insights in a commercial way. The information of this Global Urgent Care Market report not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also assists in taking sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products. This Global Urgent Care Market business document has latest and efficient market insights with which businesses can ponder to enhance their marketing, advertising, promotional and sales strategies.

Global urgent care market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising specialty urgent care centers and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global urgent care market are American Family Care; Aurora Health Care; Bellin Health Systems; CareSpot Family of Urgent Care Brands; Concentra, Inc.; Doctors Care; FastMed Urgent Care; Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.; Intermountain Healthcare,; MD Now Urgent Care Centers.; MedExpress Urgent Care; NextCare Holdings, Inc; PatientFirst; Physicians Immediate Care; Texas MedClinic; U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group; City Practice Group of New York.; St. Joseph’s Health Care London; Columbia Asia.; HCA Healthcare UK; among others.

Market Definition:

Urgent care is a walk-in clinic that focuses on delivering outpatient care in a dedicated healthcare facility outside a conventional emergency department. Urgent care centers are specially designed so they can treat injuries or illness which needs immediate care. Different services such as acute illness treatment, immunization & vaccination, trauma treatment, and other are provided in the urgent care.

Competitive Analysis:

Global urgent care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of urgent care market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, GP Urgent Care has been launched in Perth and Bunbury region. Individuals with a non-life threatening injury or illness should consider attending a GP Urgent Care clinic if they need urgent medical attention. This launch will help the community to get the urgent care near their site

In November 2018, American Family Care announced the launch of their 200th urgent care clinic at The Bronx, New York. The main aim of the launch is to provide better healthcare facilities to their customers. This launch will also help the company to enhance their geographic range and strengthening their market position

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of sports related injuries will also enhance the market growth

Growing healthcare insurance and other medical reimbursement facilities will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Rising disposable income will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints

Risk associated with high bills due to over- utilization will hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness among population will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Urgent Care Market

By Service

Acute Illness Treatment

Trauma/Injury Treatment

Physical Examinations

Immunization and Vaccination

Other Services

By Ownership

Corporate-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Hospital-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Other Urgent Care Centers

