Global Urea Market 2020 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Urea Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the urea market with detailed market segmentation by grade, end-user industry and geography. The global urea market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading urea market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Urea is produced with a combination of carbon dioxide and ammonia. It is a highly-efficient nitrogen fertilizer used in agriculture for ground treatment and top-dressing and is also used for all soil types and crop plants. Urea significantly increases agricultural yield. In the industry application, it is used for the production of plastics, glues and resins. Urea also finds application as ruminant’s forage additive agent. Urea is used as a raw material for the manufacture materials such as urea-formaldehyde resins and urea-melamine-formaldehyde used in marine plywood. Moreover, it is commercially used to manufacture urea nitrate which is a high explosive used as a part of some improvised explosive devices.

The global urea market is segmented on the basis of grade and end-user industry. On the basis of grade, the urea market is segmented into, fertilizer, feed and technical. Based on end-user industry, the global urea market is segmented into, agriculture, chemical, automobile, medical and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the urea market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The List of Companies

BASF SE

China National Petroleum Corporation

EuroChem Group AG

Koch Fertilizer, LLC,

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI Nitrogen

Petrobras

Qatar Fertiliser Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Yara Fertilisers India Pvt. Ltd.

The Urea Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Urea Market – By Type

1.3.2 Urea Market – By End-User Industry

1.3.3 Urea Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY UREA MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

