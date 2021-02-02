Global Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market Expected To Register 6.3 % CAGR During 2019–2025

As per the analysts at Zion Market Research, the valuation of the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market was at around USD 36.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to attain a value of USD 58.99 billion by 2025, registering about 6.3 % CAGR during the forecast period. A few of the key players in the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market consist of Alcon, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Verona Pharma Plc, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Inc., and Hospira, Inc. With the intention of achieving a competitive benefit within the market, the key players are vigorously engaged in several growth approaches. Partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and agreements are a few of the significant approaches that are implemented by market players. To cite, LYR-210 was tested by Lyra Therapeutics for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis. The drug, during the test, was verified to be well-tolerated and safe by chronic rhinosinusitis patients. Also, they displayed enhancement in the sino-nasal outcome test (SNOT-22) following a single LYR-210 administration.

Rising Prevalence Of Respiratory Disorders Likely To Fuel The Global Market Growth

The growth of the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is projected to boost considerably owing to a rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders worldwide. Further, continually altering climatic conditions as a result of pollution and global warming are expected to heighten the threat of developing upper respiratory tract disorders. In addition, altering lifestyle of individuals and the rise in medical insurance coverage are also anticipated to drive the growth of the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in cognizance among individuals regarding their wellbeing and the increase in spending on personal hygiene are projected to drive market growth in the coming years. Also, suitable reimbursement policies and enhanced medical setup in developed nations are expected to fuel the expansion of the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market. Nevertheless, side-effects of NSAIDs are anticipated to hamper the market expansion. Further, the increase in the prevalence of allergy following drugs’ topical treatment is expected to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period.

North America To Continue Its Dominance Over Global Market During The Forecast Period

The global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is bifurcated on the basis of distribution channel, treatment, and region. The market, on the basis of treatment, is categorized into drug treatment and topical treatment. Further, the drug treatment segment is sub-classified into NSAIDs, antibiotics, and others. Likewise, the topical treatment segment is sub-divided into nasal decongestant, cough suppressant, and others. The market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into online sales, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Regionally, in 2018, the global market was dominated by North America and is projected to continue its supremacy during the forecast period owing to the increased prevalence of infections within the United States. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is also projected to witness substantial growth in the upper respiratory tract infection treatment market as a result of the rising elderly population within this region.

The global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Hospital Pharmacies

By Treatment

Topical treatment Cough Suppressant Nasal Decongestant Others

Drug treatment NSAID Antibiotics Others



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



